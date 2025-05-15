Limavady United manager Paul Owens feels his side have signed “one of the most exciting young forwards in the league” after announcing the arrival of Michael Harris.

Harris has joined Institute team-mate Mikhail Kennedy in making a switch to the Limavady Showgrounds this week as the Roesiders look to take steps towards sealing Premiership promotion.

The 22-year-old, who previously spent time at Derry City and Major League Soccer outfit Colorado Rapids, enjoyed a breakout season for ‘Stute during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 12 Championship goals as Kevin Deery’s side narrowly missed out on a top-flight position after losing in a play-off to Ballymena United.

Harris made 29 league appearances last term at the Brandywell, scoring twice, and Owens is excited by the prospect of working with the young striker.

Limavady United manager Paul Owens welcomes new signing Michael Harris. (Photo by Limavady United)

“I’m delighted to welcome Michael to the club, I feel Michael is one of the most exciting young forwards in the league,” said Owens. “He has great pace, an eye for goal and can play anywhere across the front line.

"We are really excited to see what he can add to the team.”

Limavady confirmed Kennedy’s arrival on Tuesday evening with the former Charlton Athletic striker set to add significant firepower to their attack.

Since returning to football in 2021 following a brief retirement due to injury, Kennedy has been one of the Championship’s top strikers, netting 17 times for Dergview across the 2022/23 campaign – form which earned him a move to top-flight Crusaders.

Kennedy returned to Northern Ireland’s second-tier with Institute in January 2024, scoring eight times in 12 league outings alongside being named captain and followed it up with another 17 in the most recent campaign.

The 28-year-old started his senior career at Charlton and made two English Championship appearances, but Kennedy sustained an ACL injury which impacted his time at The Valley and suffered the same injury once again in 2019 which led him to retire in May 2020.

Now back to his best, Kennedy’s goalscoring exploits could prove crucial to Limavady.

Owens’ men, who had been promoted from the Premier Intermediate League as champions, ultimately finished fourth last season, five points adrift of second-placed Annagh United in the race for a play-off position.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Mikhail to the club,” said Owens. “He has always impressed when playing against us and is a proven goalscorer at this level, netting 49 goals in the last three Championship seasons.