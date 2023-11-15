Penalty shootout heroics from a former Cliftonville goalkeeper helped Peterborough United progress to the FA Cup second round with a dramatic victory over Salford City – the League Two club that are owned by Manchester United’s famous ‘Class of 92’, including Gary Neville and David Beckham.

With the scores tied at 4-4 following extra-time, ex-Reds shot stopper Fynn Talley saved two spot-kicks in the shootout from Marcus Dackers and Connor McLennan to help Darren Ferguson’s side set up a second round clash with Doncaster Rovers.

It isn’t the first time that Talley has displayed his penalty prowess as the 21-year-old also starred in Cliftonville’s County Antrim Shield win against Bangor last season, saving the Seasiders’ sixth penalty to seal progression for Paddy McLaughlin’s men.

He was also involved in a shootout against Linfield in the next round of that competition, saving Cammy Palmer’s penalty, but Cliftonville were ultimately eliminated 5-4.

Fynn Talley is congratulated after saving two penalties for Peterborough United in their FA Cup victory over Salford City. PIC: Peterborough United FC

While on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, Talley made four appearances in all competitions for the Solitude side, including one in the Premiership during a 3-1 defeat away to Coleraine.

"He made two really big saves and he played a really big part in us getting through,” Ferguson told the club’s website. “It was quite a comfortable decision to play him because I feel I need to play him in more testing games than the Trophy.

"Tonight was a good chance to do that.