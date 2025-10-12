'People were saying silly stuff': Ruaidhri Higgins using Coleraine criticism as motivation

Ruaidhri Higgins admits he’s using the criticism Coleraine have received as fuel to drive their pursuit for success – declaring people were “saying silly stuff” after a recent defeat to Bangor.

The Bannsiders have responded in emphatic fashion from a 2-1 loss to the Seasiders last weekend, going top of the league table following a 3-1 success over rivals Ballymena United – a result which came after firing eight goals past third-tier Dollingstown in the BetMcLean Cup.

After a summer of impressive recruitment, many tipped Coleraine to challenge for Gibson Cup glory and they’ve started in the right manner.

Higgins’ men have scored more goals (20) than any other top-flight team – both Joel Cooper and Matthew Shevlin have netted five apiece – and leapfrogged Glentoran, who were defeated by Dungannon Swifts, on Saturday.

Former Derry City chief Higgins felt those associated with other Irish League clubs took satisfaction from Coleraine’s recent loss – and was happy to get back on track.

"It (going top) doesn't mean anything at this moment in time,” he told BBC Sportsound. “A lot of people got plenty of satisfaction out of us getting beat last week right throughout the league...articles and people printing and saying silly stuff. It was great to react in the manner we did.

"Of course we do (use it as motivation). No one likes another team getting in the mix towards the top of the table, nobody likes us, but we have to embrace it and use it to our advantage. We're going to try and do that."

Alongside the victory, another major positive for Higgins was the injury return of defender Charles Dunne, who hadn’t featured since August 23.

"It was great to see Charles back,” he added. “Kodi (Lyons-Foster) was probably a foul away from a second yellow card, so we had a conversation with Charles and he was happy to get out there for the second 45 minutes. It's great because he is a big player for us."

Goalscorer Will Patching and fellow summer recruit Rowan McDonald were both forced off through injury at the Ballymena Showgrounds, but Higgins is hopeful neither issue is serious.