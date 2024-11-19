Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dean Shiels celebrated “the perfect away performance” with a caveat to his Coleraine players “there’s still improvement”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Shiels enjoyed a commanding Coleraine display in which his slick squad proved first in all departments towards securing only a second win on the road from the Sports Direct Premiership programme.

Matthew Shevlin’s double delight on top of goals from Jamie McGonigle and Rhyss Campbell left the Bannsiders flying high and Shiels relished the positives but stood realistic over a need for future gains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was the perfect away performance...a clean sheet, four goals, lots of positives and lots of intent from the first whistle,” said Shiels. "It's a difficult place to come but, thankfully, we came and made it quite comfortable in the end I think.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"Before coming into this game we've the best home record in the league so we definitely need to pick up more points away from home.

"We're improving, we look as if we're a team that's getting better as the league progresses.

"There's still improvement from today, areas we can still do better - but we look at the positives and I think there were quite a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you watch our training during the week a lot of that came out today, which is pleasing from a coaching point of view with regards to how we can hurt Loughgall.”

Aside from his attacking trio on target, Shiels highlighted the silk and steel support provided by Jamie Glackin plus the pairing of Dylan Boyle and Ciaron Harkin.

"I think if we can get our attacking players in the top end of the pitch in certain areas we'll hurt teams this season,” said Shiels. "Rhyss’ cross for Shevy's goal in the opening stages...that set the tone.

"We looked a threat all evening I think and although Glackin didn't score he's so important for us in terms of his creativity and what he brings, he's clever and we had the forward movements in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And there was a lot of work in behind him which people maybe didn't see as much from Boyle and Harkin...collectively we'd a good day all over.”

Shiels was clear “we can’t be satisfied” as he demands continued forward strides.

"The scoreline might make it looks easy but no matter who you play away from home it's really tough,” he said. "I could go into different reasons as to why we maybe didn't win games away from home but it's a marker today...hopefully we can now build on this when we go away.

"We've got players who have never been to Loughgall before...they're getting used to the league, it's about us growing as a group and trying to get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those questions are there and it's up to us a group to answer those...today we'd a good bit towards answering some of that I think.

"We knew it was going to be difficult but we're trying to focus more on ourselves with regards to getting into certain areas, patterns of play and then the transition when it's turned over.