​Glenavon delivered festive cheer to the fans at a sold-out Mourneview Park as goals from Peter Campbell and Niall Quinn secured a 2-0 triumph over Portadown, with the visitors also suffering a late red card.

Gary Thompson had an early shot blocked, with Ryan Mayse's follow-up cross back into the danger area collected by Mark Byrne.

Josh Ukek attempted to carve out an opening but Glenavon had numbers on hand to cut out the threat.

Glenavon moved in front on 28 minutes when strong attacking play by Len O'Sullivan finished with a cut-back pass for Campbell to slot home beyond Ports goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

Glenavon claimed derby bragging rights over Portadown thanks to goals by Peter Campbell (left) and Niall Quinn (right) at Mourneview Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)

David Toure was sharp to stop Mayse from making more of a Ports counter-attack involving Eamon Fyfe and Ukek.

The Ports then had Thompson to thank for decisive defending to stop Davy McDaid connecting to a Jack Malone cross.

Douglas Wilson managed to head clear a dangerous corner-kick with Glenavon appeals for a penalty off a Steven McCullough handball dismissed by referee Lee Tavinder.

McDaid worked an opening under pressure with impressive skill and drive but lacked the finishing touch.

Quinn stepped in to divert away a Ben Wylie effort.

Glenavon had a goal ruled out for Michael O'Connor.

James Doona could only drag his shot wide after racing clear of the Portadown defence.

Portadown's problems increased with a red card for goalkeeper McCarey with O'Connor clear on goal.

And Glenavon capped an afternoon of home Mid-Ulster derby delight as Quinn converted off the free-kick via the woodwork. GLENAVON: Byrne, Toure, O’Sullivan, Snoddy, Malone, McDaid, Campbell, Quinn, Atherton, McKeown, O’Connor.

Subs: Fry, Marshall, Doona, Lynch, Ward, Doran, McGovern.

PORTADOWN: McCarey, Wilson, MacKinnon, Chapman, Mayse, McCullough, Fyfe, Wylie, Ukek, Obhakhan, Thompson.

Subs: Ray, McElroy, Henderson, Traynor, Riley, Mullan, McCartan.

Premier Intermediate League leaders Dollingstown lifted Bob Radcliffe Cup glory at Lakeview Park. Oxford Sunnyside, sitting eighth in the third-tier table, broke the deadlock in Loughgall off Adam Rodgers heading towards the hour mark.

However, Dollingstown left it level within minutes following a Jordan Campbell finish.

Added time served up drama as Lennox Camara was sent off, with Aaron Duke then stepping up to the penalty spot and slotting home.

Three goals arrived inside the opening half-hour play at Fortwilliam Park in the Craig Memorial Cup final as Newtowne came out on top by 2-1 over Moyola Park.

James McAleese made his mark with just three minutes on the clock to hand Newtowne control.

A Colin Mullan penalty kick on 15 minutes left Newtowne clear by 2-0.