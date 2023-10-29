Stephen McDonnell hopes Glenavon are starting to turn a crucial corner after he picked up his first league win as Lurgan Blues boss with a 3-1 triumph over Carrick Rangers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Peter Campbell’s first-half brace and a Niall Quinn strike helped move the visitors off the bottom of the Premiership table and it marked their first league win since victory over the same opposition under interim manager Gary McAlister at Mourneview Park last month.

Carrick had equalised through a smart Curtis Allen finish in the 37th minute only for Campbell to double his tally soon after and Stuart King’s side were also reduced to 10-men in the second-half when Joe Crowe was shown a straight red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonnell felt his side were full value for the three points at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Stephen McDonnell picked up his first league win as Glenavon manager against Carrick Rangers on Saturday. PIC: INPHO/Phil Magowan

"In terms of numbers, I think we created more chances in the final third and we were able to capitalise on those moments,” he told the club’s media channel. “We're really pleased.

"The first goal comes from a routine that we've been practising over the last number of weeks and the second from a second ball after a throw in.

"Peter does really well to keep it alive and finish with his right foot - which he probably isn't too renowned for!

"The last goal comes at a great time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a good move and a great decision from Niall Quinn to reverse it with his right across goal because the goalkeeper isn't set.

"It's very pleasing. We defended really well and I thought we controlled the conditions and opposition."

McDonnell will be hoping this result can act as a springboard for his side as they enter what is an important period of the season.

The Lurgan Blues take on four current fellow bottom-six sides in November, starting with Dungannon Swifts at home next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a results business and it's up to us to turn our fortunes around and get more wins, but we want to do it in a certain manner,” he added. “I hope the fans can start to see what we are trying to do.

“We would encourage them to keep coming and having the vocals from the terraces really helps.