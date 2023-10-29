All Sections
Peter Campbell stars as Stephen McDonnell celebrates first Premiership win as Glenavon manager

Stephen McDonnell hopes Glenavon are starting to turn a crucial corner after he picked up his first league win as Lurgan Blues boss with a 3-1 triumph over Carrick Rangers.
By Johnny Morton
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 11:53 GMT
​Peter Campbell’s first-half brace and a Niall Quinn strike helped move the visitors off the bottom of the Premiership table and it marked their first league win since victory over the same opposition under interim manager Gary McAlister at Mourneview Park last month.

Carrick had equalised through a smart Curtis Allen finish in the 37th minute only for Campbell to double his tally soon after and Stuart King’s side were also reduced to 10-men in the second-half when Joe Crowe was shown a straight red card.

McDonnell felt his side were full value for the three points at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Stephen McDonnell picked up his first league win as Glenavon manager against Carrick Rangers on Saturday. PIC: INPHO/Phil MagowanStephen McDonnell picked up his first league win as Glenavon manager against Carrick Rangers on Saturday. PIC: INPHO/Phil Magowan
"In terms of numbers, I think we created more chances in the final third and we were able to capitalise on those moments,” he told the club’s media channel. “We're really pleased.

"The first goal comes from a routine that we've been practising over the last number of weeks and the second from a second ball after a throw in.

"Peter does really well to keep it alive and finish with his right foot - which he probably isn't too renowned for!

"The last goal comes at a great time.

"It's a good move and a great decision from Niall Quinn to reverse it with his right across goal because the goalkeeper isn't set.

"It's very pleasing. We defended really well and I thought we controlled the conditions and opposition."

McDonnell will be hoping this result can act as a springboard for his side as they enter what is an important period of the season.

The Lurgan Blues take on four current fellow bottom-six sides in November, starting with Dungannon Swifts at home next weekend.

"It's a results business and it's up to us to turn our fortunes around and get more wins, but we want to do it in a certain manner,” he added. “I hope the fans can start to see what we are trying to do.

“We would encourage them to keep coming and having the vocals from the terraces really helps.

"Even the small wins and getting up the pitch when you hear a shout or two from behind the goal it certainly encourages the players.”

