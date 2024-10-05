Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke has confirmed they’ve received managerial interest from “both inside and outside of Northern Ireland” as they seek to appoint Stuart King’s successor – a decision which will be made by Wednesday.

Experienced players Mark Surgenor and Curtis Allen led Carrick to a 2-0 Premiership victory over Cliftonville on Saturday – a result which ended their eight-game league losing run – and at this stage are expected to be in interim charge once again for Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield trip to Glentoran.

Former Reds manager Paddy McLaughlin watched on from the stands at the Loughview Leisure Arena and would have been impressed with what he seen as Danny Gibson and Seanan Clucas goals dragged the hosts off bottom spot.

Irish League legend Stephen Baxter has also been linked with the job after leaving Crusaders this summer, where he managed nearly 1,000 matches and won three Gibson Cup crowns, while Gary Hamilton has been out of management since departing Glenavon last September.

Carrick Rangers chairman Peter Clarke. (Photo by Carrick Rangers)

While Clarke wouldn’t confirm who will be next permanent Carrick boss, he says the club know which direction they want to go in and has been impressed by the standard of applicant.

"It’s no indication that Paddy McLaughlin was there,” he said when asked about McLaughlin’s presence in front of the press box. “What I can say definitively is that the club will make an announcement before next Wednesday.

"We’ve a lot of interest from both inside and outside of Northern Ireland, including England, and we’re processing that and we know the type of manager we want. It’s about going through the process and by Wednesday next week we’ll definitively have a new manager in place.

"The quality of candidate has been excellent. We’ve had experienced people, young managers and like last time we took Stuart as a young manager and he did a phenomenal job.

"I can’t say where we want to go, whether it’s experience or youth, because that might make people think one or the other, but we know what we want and we’re going through the process.”

The Carrick job is undoubtedly an attractive prospect with quality throughout their squad – King signed Clucas, Paul Heatley and Luke McCullough this summer – and Clarke also placed on record his thanks to their former boss after three years in the dugout.

"If you look at how well we played today – I think we fully deserved to win,” he added. “Taking a step back we need to thank Stuart and Scott (Irvine, assistant) for everything they’ve done other the past three years.

"They’ve been phenomenal and worked every hour and given everything to the club, so we have to recognise that. Unfortunately it didn’t work out for them and they’ve left, but you see the quality we have.