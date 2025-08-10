Peterborough United see transfer offer rejected for Northern Ireland youth international and son of former Irish League star

League One outfit Peterborough United have reportedly had an offer for Northern Ireland U21 international striker Makenzie Kirk rejected by St Johnstone.

Kirk, who is the son of former Glentoran striker Andy, has spent the entirety of his career so far in Scotland – he was born in Edinburgh while his father played for Hearts.

Makenzie followed in Andy’s footsteps, coming through the ranks at Tynecastle before joining St Johnstone, where his dad served as assistant manager, last summer.

The 21-year-old scored eight times in 35 Scottish Premiership appearances last term – form which has attracted significant interest with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic admirers alongside teams in Scotland’s top-flight.

Northern Ireland youth international Makenzie Kirk after joining St Johnstone. (Photo by St Johnstone FC)

After suffering relegation, St Johnstone now sit top of the Championship, winning their opening two matches – Kirk featured as a substitute in both.

The Daily Record have reported that Peterborough had an offer to acquire Kirk’s services knocked back and the Perth club are under no pressure to sell with the young striker still having one year remaining on his contract.

Kirk was handed his Northern Ireland U21 debut by Tommy Wright in September during their European Championship qualifying stalemate against a star-studded England side.

He has since racked up a further four appearances, including starting in friendlies against Moldova and Uzbekistan earlier this year.

Makenzie’s dad Andy started his senior playing career with the Glens, winning the 1997/98 Irish Cup and played a key role in their Irish League triumph the following season, scoring 26 goals – form which earned him a move across the water to Hearts.

He went on to star for the likes of Boston United, Northampton Town and Dunfermline alongside earning 11 caps for Northern Ireland.

Makenzie is now forging his own path, showing goals run in the family, and after joining St Johnstone, the youngster admitted it’s what drives him on.

“I started really well last season at Hearts,” he said at the time. “I scored 28 goals before Christmas.

"I love to score goals, get in behind and work hard off the ball. That is what you get from me.

“You have to be there to score goals and that is one thing I have always been good at. I like to get on the end of things and put it in the back of the net.”

Makenzie signed his first professional contract with Hearts in 2020 and produced a number of impressive performances while progressing through the ranks, but couldn’t make a breakthrough into the senior squad.

“Makenzie is at an age where he wants to play first-team football,” Steven Naismith, who was Hearts manager at the time, told the club’s website. “The competition at Hearts for a striker’s place is fierce.

“It’s a tough ask to come into that environment and make a name for yourself.