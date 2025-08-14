Peterborough United warned Northern Ireland U21 international 'is our player' after seeing offer rejected by St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari has warned Peterborough United that Northern Ireland U21 international Makenzie Kirk “is our player” after the League One outfit had an offer rejected for the striker.

Kirk, who is the son of former Glentoran striker Andy, has spent the entirety of his career so far in Scotland – he was born in Edinburgh while his father played for Hearts.

Makenzie followed in Andy’s footsteps, coming through the ranks at Tynecastle before joining St Johnstone last summer.

The 21-year-old scored eight times in 35 Scottish Premiership appearances last term – form which has attracted significant interest with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic admirers alongside teams in Scotland’s top-flight.

Northern Ireland youth international Makenzie Kirk after joining St Johnstone. (Photo by St Johnstone FC)

After suffering relegation, St Johnstone now sit top of the Championship, winning their opening two matches – Kirk featured as a substitute in both while he scored four times in as many League Cup outings earlier this season.

Peterborough have had an offer to acquire Kirk’s services knocked back and the Perth club are adamant they’re under no pressure to sell.

“The club rejected an approach for Makenzie,” confirmed Valakari. “It is normal football business.

"Makenzie is a good player who is young and who scores goals.

"We knew there would be interest in him this summer and rightly so. Nothing has changed. He is our player and he is working hard so we will see what happens.

"We are not desperate to sell. Scoring goals is the hardest job in football. It is a good sign for our club to have other clubs interested in our players.”

When asked about new signings earlier this week, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: “We have targets.

"Obviously we go for our first choice in any position and hope that we get them, but if we don’t we work though our list.”

Kirk was handed his Northern Ireland U21 debut by Tommy Wright in September during their European Championship qualifying stalemate against a star-studded England side.

He has since racked up a further four appearances, including starting in friendlies against Moldova and Uzbekistan earlier this year.

Makenzie’s dad Andy started his senior playing career with the Glens, winning the 1997/98 Irish Cup and played a key role in their Irish League triumph the following season, scoring 26 goals – form which earned him a move across the water to Hearts.

He went on to star for the likes of Boston United, Northampton Town and Dunfermline alongside earning 11 caps for Northern Ireland.

Makenzie is now forging his own path, showing goals run in the family, and after joining St Johnstone, the youngster admitted it’s what drives him on.

“I started really well last season at Hearts,” he said at the time. “I scored 28 goals before Christmas.

"I love to score goals, get in behind and work hard off the ball. That is what you get from me.