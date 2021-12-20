PFA NI aims to be 'the collective voice' to protect all players

In the first tweet from the association's official Twitter account the PFA NI said it would "provide a base" for players during their playing career as well as preparing them for their professional and personal life "within and outside the game".

"The PFA NI aims to be the collective voice that protects all players, both men and women, taking part in the Northern Ireland Football League," the tweet said.

"The PFA NI will provide a base for players during their playing career, while supporting preparing them for their professional and personal life within and outside the game.

"The game itself may be the least complicated part of a footballer's life and playing career can be fleeting due to injury, mental health issues, or the complications experienced as part of modern everyday life.

"As players, we know that footballers also need to be able to thrive off the pitch and when their playing days are over. This requires the support of a dedicated team who can provide a specific service to meet the demands of our current and former players. The PFA NI is that team.

"If your are a professional or semi-professional footballer, or an amateur playing within the Northern Ireland Football League join us now to benefit from the professional representation and support offered by the PFA NI: Northern Ireland's only dedicated footballers' union."

The association has been backed by Fifpro, the global representative for pro footballers and received a positive response to a survey with 97% of respondents from the top men's and women's leagues and the Championship expressing a desire for a players' union.

Former Linfield, Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts player Michael Carvill is part of the PFA NI committee and he said the time is right to have players' representation speaking at the table.

"We hope eventually we can build up to a point where we can help make decisions, try and improve standards, improve professionalism and make the game as inclusive as we possibly can," he said.

"We want to be here for the long term and make sure it is done properly, building relationships and connecting with our members."