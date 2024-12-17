'Phenomenal' - Irish League midfield benchmark Fuad Sule singles out teenager who has 'delivered when it matters most'
The anchor man’s high-energy engine in the heart of the park for both Larne and the Glens has won admirers across the board since 2018.
However, Sule wants to switch the spotlight on to teenage team-mate James Douglas following his Glentoran midfield partner’s run of impressive performances.
"James has been phenomenal for us this season,” said Sule of the impressive 18 year old. “For someone so young...his composure, work ethic and ability to influence games have been outstanding.
"He’s stepped into the team with such confidence and consistently delivered when it matters most.
"Against Crusaders (Friday’s 3-1 league win), he showed again why he’s such an exciting talent and we’re all proud of how he’s developing.”
Sule also picked out a number of players with potential within the Glens panel.
"It’s not just James,” he said following the Crues game. “We have a youthful squad featuring players like Frankie (Hvid, 20 years old), Charlie (Lindsay, 20), Finley (Thorndike, 22), Jonny (Russell, 20) and Aaron (Wightman, 20).
"While our performances have been inconsistent at times this season, the last two games (wins over Crusaders and Linfield) have highlighted the quality, character and fight within the team.
"The focus now is on building momentum and delivering a strong run of results over the festive period.”