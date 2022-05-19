Philip Lowry extends his stay with Crusaders

Lowry, who has played 217 games for Crusaders scoring 40 goals, was in superb form in the second half of the season after returning from injury and played a key role in the Crues run to the Irish Cup final.

The Limavady-man, who moved to Seaview from Portadown back in 2016 is delighted to commit his future to the club.

"Really grateful for this and looking forward to next season already," Lowry posted on his social media.

Philip Lowry won the Irish Cup with Crusaders last season

The midfielder is the second member of the current squad to extend their contract at Seaview.

Defender Chris Hegarty has signed a two-year contract extension.