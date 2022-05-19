Philip Lowry extends his stay with Crusaders

Crusaders have been boosted by the news that midfielder Philip Lowry has agreed a one-year extension with the club.

By Steven Crawford
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 10:27 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 10:29 am

Lowry, who has played 217 games for Crusaders scoring 40 goals, was in superb form in the second half of the season after returning from injury and played a key role in the Crues run to the Irish Cup final.

The Limavady-man, who moved to Seaview from Portadown back in 2016 is delighted to commit his future to the club.

"Really grateful for this and looking forward to next season already," Lowry posted on his social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Philip Lowry won the Irish Cup with Crusaders last season

The midfielder is the second member of the current squad to extend their contract at Seaview.

Defender Chris Hegarty has signed a two-year contract extension.

Hegarty, who joined from Dungannon Swifts in May 2019, was due to be out of contract at the end of this month but has pledged his future to the Crues.

PortadownLimavady