​Midfield maestro Lowry is enjoying the best season of his career in front of goal and it was his 66th-minute header that powered Crusaders into a 3-0 lead before Paul Heatley completed the rout moments later.

It’s the sixth Irish Cup winner’s medal the 33-year-old has collected during a glittering career that also included a trophy-laden spell at Linfield.

"Success for me isn't about scoring goals, it's about the team doing well,” he said. "For us to finish fifth in the league and win this cup...we have had so much to put up with.

Philip Lowry celebrates winning the Irish Cup with his family

"We lost our talisman and best player in Ben Kennedy, we lost Paul (Heatley), lost Josh (Robinson) and everyone thinks it's old Crusaders who are full of journeymen, old players and hoof the ball up and hope for the best.

"You just have to look at today and see we put those myths to bed because we have great players and fantastic professionals.

"I haven't played any differently this season to what I have in the last four or five.

"It's just the goals are the only differences.

"My performances have been the same.

"People pick up their phone and the first thing they see is who scored the goals and often my name has been there."

Lowry wore the armband as Crusaders successfully retained the crown they won last year against the same opposition, with regular skipper Billy Joe Burns serving a suspension.

The pair lifted the trophy together at full time and Lowry admits his great mate was always at the forefront of his mind.

"That was always in the back of my head because every trophy I've ever won, I've won it with BJ,” he added. "All my trophies at Linfield were with him.

“We are the same age, we got married around the same time, we have families around the same age.

"We're really great mates.

"Leading the team out today was a bit emotional because I was so gutted for him over something so stupid.