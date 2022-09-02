Philip Lowry happy to keep chipping in with goals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But over the last two games his has been the Crues go-to man.

Against Portadown and Newry City Lowry bagged crucial equalisers to haul his side back into the game before they went on to claim the points.

It has helped Stephen Baxter’s men keep pace at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership and the midfielder is happy to play his part.

Philip Lowry has scored vital goals in the last two games for Crusaders

“I had been knocking on the door in a few games,” he told the club’s Facebook page ahead of tonight’s game at home to Larne.

“I missed a good chance in the first half against Newry.

“I had a header and a couple of shots which whistled past the post, so I did fancy myself to get one with the way things were going.

“Thankfully Johnny got a flick on and it fell for me at the back post.

“It’s not about me though, it’s about the team and it was another three points and we move on to Larne.”

The Seaview side have shown a lot of character to fight back to win their last two fixtures.

However, Lowry did admit there is a concern about Crusaders’ slow starts, which has led to them conceding first.

“We haven’t been starting games as well as we would like, which is worrying,” he said.

“Coming to Newry is going to be difficult for any team.

“They were out of the traps quickly and I don’t think we really matched them physically.

“We didn’t really click in the first half, it was a bit disjointed.

“We seemed a bit off the pace but we picked it up in the second half.

“We conceded an unfortunate goal but it gave us the kick up the backside we needed and we kicked on.

“I was glad to get the goal, we kicked on from there and Daniel popped up with a nice and we ran out comfortable winners in the end.