On a pleasant evening in County Down, the Premiership visitors threatened first on 13 minutes.

Lowry’s flick released Billy Joe Burns – but his attempt from an acute angle failed to trouble James Taylor between the posts.

On 22 minutes, Crusaders would go close again as Ross Clarke was sent through on goal but his low drive was kept out by Taylor, who dived low to his right to thwart the winger.

Crusaders' Philip Lowry opens the scoring in the Irish Cup tie with Bangor

However, that pressure would pay off on 29 minutes as Stephen Baxter’s men took the lead in the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup tie.

A cross into the box by Jude Winchester found Lowry in space and the midfielder blasted the ball between the legs of Taylor and into the net.

The north Belfast side were having things all their own way as Taylor saved from Clarke, before the winger’s cross for Jordan Owens saw the veteran striker also being denied by the stopper.

Crusaders’ strong end to the half would also see Paul Heatley and Lowry having attempts gathered by Taylor.

The hosts would find their hopes of an Irish Cup upset become even more difficult as they conceded a second goal just two minutes after the interval.

The lively Winchester would once again be the architect as he played a crisp pass into Lowry, who scored his second of the evening.

Bangor – who lifted the Steel and Sons Cup on Christmas Day – went within a whisker of halving the deficit as a cross into the box by Seanna Foster was headed inches wide by Ryan Arthur.

Just before the hour mark, Lowry almost went from goalscorer to goal provider as he teed up Heatley but his snapshot was tipped around the post by the busy Taylor.

Despite creating very little inside the first hour, Bangor set-up a grandstand finish as they grabbed a goal back.

A ball forward was picked up by Ben Arthurs, who showed power and perseverance to prod his effort past Jonny Tuffey.

Crusaders were given a boost with more than 10 minutes remaining as Ben Kennedy made his return from injury and he nearly completed the job – but Taylor came off his line to prevent the midfielder from stabbing home from close range.

In truth, Bangor never really looked like scoring a dramatic late equaliser – even with keeper Taylor producing a last-minute header from a corner - as Crusaders’ defence of the famous trophy continues.

BANGOR: Taylor, Neale, Boyle (Hume, 43), Arthur, Harrison, Arthurs, McArthur (Beattie, 82), Devine, Glover, (Mathieson, 69), Foster (Hughes, 82), D’Sena.

Subs (not used): O’Kane, Halliday, Gibbons.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty (Stewart, 61), Robinson, Weir (Thompson, 78), Lowry (McKeown, 86), O’Rourke, Owens (Ebbe, 61), Winchester, Heatley, Clarke (Kennedy, 78).

Subs (not used): Murphy, Boyd.

Referee: Andrew Davey