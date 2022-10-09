Philip Lowry named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month

The Limavady native is in a rich vein of goalscoring form this season, bagging three goals in the month of September.

This is the third time the former Linfield man has won the monthly award.

He said: “Sometimes goals can mask poor performances, but on this occasion, I feel like I’m playing well as well as scoring goals.

“My goals have proved to be quite important, which is probably the most important thing.

"It’s always an honour to win this award and I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for selecting me. I’d also like to thank the award’s sponsors Dream Spanish Homes.”

Runner-up in the monthly prize was Glentoran defender Paddy McClean with Carrick Rangers man Andy Mitchell third.

Larne’s Tiernan Lynch was named Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association after an impressive last few weeks for the club.

The Inver Reds finished September unbeaten, with wins over Carrick Rangers, Portadown, Knockbreda and Lisburn Distillery, as well as a keenly contested draw with Crusaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch said: “It’s an honour to collect this award. I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for selecting me.

“However, the award isn’t just about me. It’s an award won by all the staff and the players.

“September was tough so I was pleased we came through it unbeaten, but we have some even tougher games on the horizon.

"We will do our best to maintain this momentum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not often that a player from outside the Premiership wins the NIFWA Goal of the Month competition, but Newington’s Tiarnan McNicholl claimed the September award thanks to a stunning half volley at Solitude.