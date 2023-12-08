Philip Lowry strike helps Crusaders return to winning ways with victory over Carrick Rangers

Philip Lowry’s first-half strike helped Crusaders get back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Carrick Rangers at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Lowry, who scored 17 league goals last season, netted his fifth of this campaign with a curling effort on the stroke of half-time as Stephen Baxter’s side picked up just a second victory in their last seven games across competitions.

​In a match that had to pass a pitch inspection prior to kick-off, Carrick were handed a glorious chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot when Ben Tilney, who danced past a couple of Crusaders defenders before bounding into the box, was brought down by Billy Joe Burns.

However, Stuart King’s side spurned that opportunity with captain David Cushley opting for power over precision and his effort was comfortably saved by Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey.

Philip Lowry's first-half strike helped Crusaders to victory against Carrick Rangers. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

With a combination of the heavy pitch and swirling wind making it difficult for the players, Tilney was the shining light and main attacking threat for Carrick.

The left-back forced Tuffey into action once again as his shot from the edge of the box stung the palms of the former Northern Ireland international before Danny Purkis produced a moment of real quality, flicking the ball past Daniel Larmour and weaving beyond Burns, but couldn’t ultimately find the desired finish.

Carrick were dominating proceedings but Crusaders fired a warning shot of the clear danger they possess in the 37th minute when Paul Heatley latched onto Jordan Forsythe’s lobbed pass, and with his attempt looking destined for the bottom corner, Ross Glendinning manged to make a superb diving stop.

The visitors went into the break ahead with a ruthless finish from Lowry, who took one touch after being fed by Jarlath O’Rourke before slamming beyond Glendinning.

Tilney produced another fine, mazing run into the Crusaders box early in the second-half after a one-two with Emmet McGuckin and perhaps should have laid the ball back off to his teammate rather than take a tame shot on his weaker right-foot which Tuffey collected with ease.

Glendinning then did well to clear any potential danger from Joe Crowe’s slack back pass, getting to the ball just before the lurking Heatley could pounce.

King turned to his bench in an attempt to find an equaliser, introducing Curtis Allen and Mark Surgenor in the 79th minute with the latter almost looping an attempted cross over Tuffey’s head, but he was able to back-pedal in time.

With seven minutes added on, Carrick threw everything they had at the Crues and Cushley’s vicious shot from distance glided just past the post.

The victory helps Crusaders extend their impressive away record this season – something which totally derailed any potential title bid last term.