News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
28 minutes ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
2 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
13 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
14 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit

PHOTO GALLERY: Fans celebrate Northern Ireland kicking off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with win in San Marino

Michael O’Neill’s second stint in charge of Northern Ireland got off to the perfect start as a Dion Charles brace secured victory in San Marino.

By Johnny Morton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT

O’Neill was also able to hand Cameron McGeehan and Isaac Price senior international debuts in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier in Serravalle.

Northern Ireland were well represented at the Stadio Olimpico di San Marino – here’s our gallery of fan photos from last night.

Northern Ireland fans cheer on their team during the Euro 2024 qualifier against San Marino

1. Northern Ireland were well represented in San Marino

Northern Ireland fans cheer on their team during the Euro 2024 qualifier against San Marino Photo: Presseye

Photo Sales
Northern Ireland fans before Thursday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against San Marino

2. Cheering on Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland fans before Thursday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier against San Marino Photo: Presseye

Photo Sales
Fans get ready for kick-off in San Marino

3. Wearing the colours

Fans get ready for kick-off in San Marino Photo: Presseye

Photo Sales
A Northern Ireland fan cheering on the team in San Marino

4. Come on Northern Ireland!

A Northern Ireland fan cheering on the team in San Marino Photo: Presseye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4