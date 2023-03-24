PHOTO GALLERY: Fans celebrate Northern Ireland kicking off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with win in San Marino
Michael O’Neill’s second stint in charge of Northern Ireland got off to the perfect start as a Dion Charles brace secured victory in San Marino.
By Johnny Morton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:32 GMT
O’Neill was also able to hand Cameron McGeehan and Isaac Price senior international debuts in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier in Serravalle.
Northern Ireland were well represented at the Stadio Olimpico di San Marino – here’s our gallery of fan photos from last night.
