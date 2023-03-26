PHOTO GALLERY: Fans cheer on Northern Ireland at Windsor Park during their Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland
Northern Ireland fell to a disappointing 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat against Finland on Sunday evening.
By Johnny Morton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 21:59 BST
Benjamin Kallman’s first-half strike was enough for the visitors to pick up a crucial three points at the National Stadium in Belfast.
Michael O’Neill’s men will see it as an opportunity missed after group favourites Denmark shockingly lost to Kazakhstan earlier in the day.
The result didn’t stop Northern Ireland fans backing their team until the very end...
