PHOTO GALLERY: Fans cheer on Northern Ireland at Windsor Park during their Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland

Northern Ireland fell to a disappointing 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat against Finland on Sunday evening.

By Johnny Morton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 21:59 BST

Benjamin Kallman’s first-half strike was enough for the visitors to pick up a crucial three points at the National Stadium in Belfast.

Michael O’Neill’s men will see it as an opportunity missed after group favourites Denmark shockingly lost to Kazakhstan earlier in the day.

The result didn’t stop Northern Ireland fans backing their team until the very end...

Northern Ireland fans during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland

1. Making the noise

Northern Ireland fans during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland Photo: Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland fans in the Russell Stand during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland

2. View from the stands

Northern Ireland fans in the Russell Stand during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland Photo: Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland fans singing at the National Stadium

3. In fine tune

Northern Ireland fans singing at the National Stadium Photo: Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland fans during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland

4. What was that?!

Northern Ireland fans during the Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland Photo: Pacemaker Press

