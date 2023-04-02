News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

PHOTO GALLERY: From celebrations to hat-tricks - the best 13 photos from the weekend of football

There will be a repeat of last season’s Irish Cup final next month after both defending champions Crusaders and Ballymena United booked their spots in the showpiece Windsor Park decider.

By Johnny Morton
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 20:27 BST

The Sky Blues were the first team through after securing a 2-0 victory over Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne, making it to their third final in four seasons, while Declan Caddell’s stunning last-gasp chip broke Dungannon Swifts hearts at Mourneview Park on Saturday afternoon.

In the only Premiership match of the weekend, Glentoran ran out comfortable 5-1 victors against Portadown at The Oval thanks to a Jay Donnelly hat-trick and Danny Purkis brace.

Here are the best photos from the weekend that was...

Declan Caddell takes the deserved plaudits from Crusaders fans at Mourneview Park

1. Man of the moment

Declan Caddell takes the deserved plaudits from Crusaders fans at Mourneview Park Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Photo Sales
Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey celebrates after his side booked their spot in the Irish Cup final

2. Get in!

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey celebrates after his side booked their spot in the Irish Cup final Photo: Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter embraces goalscorer Declan Caddell at full-time

3. The boss approves

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter embraces goalscorer Declan Caddell at full-time Photo: Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Ballymena United's scorers Douglas Wilson and Craig Farquhar celebrate their semi-final Irish Cup victory over Larne

4. Sky Blue Heroes

Ballymena United's scorers Douglas Wilson and Craig Farquhar celebrate their semi-final Irish Cup victory over Larne Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PremiershipGlentoranDanske BankLarnePortadown