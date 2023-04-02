PHOTO GALLERY: From celebrations to hat-tricks - the best 13 photos from the weekend of football

There will be a repeat of last season’s Irish Cup final next month after both defending champions Crusaders and Ballymena United booked their spots in the showpiece Windsor Park decider.

The Sky Blues were the first team through after securing a 2-0 victory over Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne, making it to their third final in four seasons, while Declan Caddell’s stunning last-gasp chip broke Dungannon Swifts hearts at Mourneview Park on Saturday afternoon.

In the only Premiership match of the weekend, Glentoran ran out comfortable 5-1 victors against Portadown at The Oval thanks to a Jay Donnelly hat-trick and Danny Purkis brace.

Here are the best photos from the weekend that was...

1 . Man of the moment Declan Caddell takes the deserved plaudits from Crusaders fans at Mourneview Park Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho Photo Sales

2 . Get in! Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey celebrates after his side booked their spot in the Irish Cup final Photo: Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

3 . The boss approves Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter embraces goalscorer Declan Caddell at full-time Photo: Pacemaker Press Photo Sales

4 . Sky Blue Heroes Ballymena United's scorers Douglas Wilson and Craig Farquhar celebrate their semi-final Irish Cup victory over Larne Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Inpho Photo Sales