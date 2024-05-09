Dungannon SwiftsDungannon Swifts
PHOTO SPECIAL: Trophy success for Northern Ireland's next generation of footballers

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 9th May 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 19:27 BST
The Northern Ireland Boys’ Football Association-hosted Cup Finals Day in Lurgan offered a showcase to some of the most promising players in the country across the under 11s to under 17s.

The packed programme featured no fewer than 14 clubs represented over nine finals.

The NIBFA-nominated charity was Lighthouse Beacon of hope.

Results were as follows:

UNDER 11s (nine-a-side)

PLATE: Top of the Hill Celtic 2 Glenavon 1

CUP: Magherafelt Sky Blues 5 Crusaders Red 0

UNDER 12s (nine-a-side)

PLATE: Lisdrum Youth 5 Limavady Youths 1

CUP: Loughgall Youth 0 Linfield 4

UNDER 13s (11-a-side)

CUP: Linfield 3 Crusaders 2 (AET)

UNDER 14s (11-a-side)

CUP: Larne FC Youth 0 Glentoran 2

UNDER 15s (11-a-side)

CUP: Cliftonville 0 Dungannon Swifts 1

UNDER 16s (11-a-side)

CUP: Glenavon 0 Cliftonville 3

UNDER 17s (11-a-side)

CUP: Lurgan Town 0 Wellington Rec Youth 1

Magherafelt Sky Blues

1. NIBFA Cup (under 11s)

Magherafelt Sky Blues Photo: NIBFA

Linfield

2. NIBFA Cup (under 12s)

Linfield Photo: NIBFA

Top of the Hill Celtic

3. NIBFA Plate (under 11s)

Top of the Hill Celtic Photo: NIBFA

Lisdrum Youth

4. NIBFA Plate (under 12s)

Lisdrum Youth Photo: NIBFA

