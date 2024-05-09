The packed programme featured no fewer than 14 clubs represented over nine finals.
The NIBFA-nominated charity was Lighthouse Beacon of hope.
Results were as follows:
UNDER 11s (nine-a-side)
PLATE: Top of the Hill Celtic 2 Glenavon 1
CUP: Magherafelt Sky Blues 5 Crusaders Red 0
UNDER 12s (nine-a-side)
PLATE: Lisdrum Youth 5 Limavady Youths 1
CUP: Loughgall Youth 0 Linfield 4
UNDER 13s (11-a-side)
CUP: Linfield 3 Crusaders 2 (AET)
UNDER 14s (11-a-side)
CUP: Larne FC Youth 0 Glentoran 2
UNDER 15s (11-a-side)
CUP: Cliftonville 0 Dungannon Swifts 1
UNDER 16s (11-a-side)
CUP: Glenavon 0 Cliftonville 3
UNDER 17s (11-a-side)
CUP: Lurgan Town 0 Wellington Rec Youth 1