Pitch inspections confirm green light but one game off, plus your full Irish League guide to fixture list and match officials
Following the 11 o’clock inspection, The Showgrounds was cleared for play in the Sports Direct Premiership meeting between Ballymena United and Portadown.
However, a 10 o’clock inspection resulted in the postponement of Knockbreda v Dergview across the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League.
Here is the full updated fixture list for Saturday, February 22 across the NIFL schedule:
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP
(3pm kick-off)
Ballymena United v Portadown
Carrick Rangers v Loughgall
Glenavon v Crusaders
Larne v Dungannon Swifts
Linfield v Coleraine
PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP
(3pm kick-off, unless otherwise stated)
Annagh United v Limavady United
Ards v Newington
Armagh City v Bangor
Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades
Dundela v Institute (2pm)
H&W Welders v Newry City
PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE (2pm kick-off, unless otherwise stated)
Ballymacash Rangers v Portstewart (3pm)
Banbridge Town v Lisburn Distillery
Oxford Sunnyside v Coagh United
Queen's University v Rathfriland Rangers
Tobermore United v Dollingstown
Warrenpoint Town v Moyola Park (3pm)
Your full guide to the weekend match officials:
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP
Ballymena United v Portadown - Declan Hassan, Andrew Nethery, Niall McGuinness, Evan Boyce
Carrick Rangers v Loughgall - Steven Gregg, Gavin Hegarty, Brian Wilson, Shane McGonigle
Glenavon v Crusaders - Ian McNabb, Stephen Bell, Jason Millar, Tim Marshall
Larne v Dungannon Swifts - Ben McMaster, John Doherty, Adam Jeffrey, Ross Dunlop
Linfield v Coleraine - Christopher Morrison, George Argyropoulos, Kristian Hanna, Shane Andrews
PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP
Annagh United v Limavady United - Neil Robinson, Shane Corrigan, Aaron Graham
Ards v Newington - Ben Shepherd, Richard Hegarty, Cianan Canney
Armagh City v Bangor - Conor Murphy, Rachel Greer, Matthew English
Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades - Richard White, Octavian George Neacsu, Robbie McMinn
Dundela v Institute - Mark Milligan, Ethan Craig, Jonathan Cartmill
H&W Welders v Newry City - Stewart Long, Fabrice Dubois, Jason Maxwell
PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE
Ballymacash Rangers v Portstewart - Simon Bickerstaff, Thomas McKnight, Bryan Magill
Banbridge Town v Lisburn Distillery - Tom Symington, Gary Ewing, Darryl Emslie
Oxford Sunnyside v Coagh United - Jack Evans, Roy Beacom, Desmond Milne
Queen's University v Rathfriland Rangers - Finton Coyle, Maria Creaney, Andrew Neeson
Tobermore United v Dollingstown - Richard Stewart, Stephen McBride, Daniel Chapman
Warrenpoint Town v Moyola Park - Andrew Woodside, Ken Ross, Mark Davison
