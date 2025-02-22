Pitch inspections confirm green light but one game off, plus your full Irish League guide to fixture list and match officials

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Northern Ireland Football League officials arranged two pitch inspections across the three divisions for Saturday’s programme.

Following the 11 o’clock inspection, The Showgrounds was cleared for play in the Sports Direct Premiership meeting between Ballymena United and Portadown.

However, a 10 o’clock inspection resulted in the postponement of Knockbreda v Dergview across the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is the full updated fixture list for Saturday, February 22 across the NIFL schedule:

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)
Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP

(3pm kick-off)

Ballymena United v Portadown

Carrick Rangers v Loughgall

Glenavon v Crusaders

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Coleraine

PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP

(3pm kick-off, unless otherwise stated)

Annagh United v Limavady United

Ards v Newington

Armagh City v Bangor

Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades

Dundela v Institute (2pm)

H&W Welders v Newry City

PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE (2pm kick-off, unless otherwise stated)

Ballymacash Rangers v Portstewart (3pm)

Banbridge Town v Lisburn Distillery

Oxford Sunnyside v Coagh United

Queen's University v Rathfriland Rangers

Tobermore United v Dollingstown

Warrenpoint Town v Moyola Park (3pm)

Your full guide to the weekend match officials:

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP

Ballymena United v Portadown - Declan Hassan, Andrew Nethery, Niall McGuinness, Evan Boyce

Carrick Rangers v Loughgall - Steven Gregg, Gavin Hegarty, Brian Wilson, Shane McGonigle

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glenavon v Crusaders - Ian McNabb, Stephen Bell, Jason Millar, Tim Marshall

Larne v Dungannon Swifts - Ben McMaster, John Doherty, Adam Jeffrey, Ross Dunlop

Linfield v Coleraine - Christopher Morrison, George Argyropoulos, Kristian Hanna, Shane Andrews

PLAYR-FIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Annagh United v Limavady United - Neil Robinson, Shane Corrigan, Aaron Graham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ards v Newington - Ben Shepherd, Richard Hegarty, Cianan Canney

Armagh City v Bangor - Conor Murphy, Rachel Greer, Matthew English

Ballinamallard United v Ballyclare Comrades - Richard White, Octavian George Neacsu, Robbie McMinn

Dundela v Institute - Mark Milligan, Ethan Craig, Jonathan Cartmill

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

H&W Welders v Newry City - Stewart Long, Fabrice Dubois, Jason Maxwell

PLAYR-FIT PREMIER INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE

Ballymacash Rangers v Portstewart - Simon Bickerstaff, Thomas McKnight, Bryan Magill

Banbridge Town v Lisburn Distillery - Tom Symington, Gary Ewing, Darryl Emslie

Oxford Sunnyside v Coagh United - Jack Evans, Roy Beacom, Desmond Milne

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Queen's University v Rathfriland Rangers - Finton Coyle, Maria Creaney, Andrew Neeson

Tobermore United v Dollingstown - Richard Stewart, Stephen McBride, Daniel Chapman

Warrenpoint Town v Moyola Park - Andrew Woodside, Ken Ross, Mark Davison

Related topics:Football League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice