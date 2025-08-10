Glentoran came out on top away to Portadown in Saturday’s Sports Direct Premiership opener at Shamrock Park thanks to Danny Amos’ slick strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is my pick for the top performer in each side from that 1-0 meeting:

James Teelan (Portadown)

Although more a case of hard-fought affair than easy on the eye, the weekend clash delivered the greatest attacking promise across the early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glentoran’s Jordan Jenkins surrounded by, from left, Portadown players Gary Thompson, Lee Chapman, Lewis MacKinnon and Baris Altintop at Shamrock Park on Saturday. (Photo by JonathanPorter/INPHO/PressEye)

Portadown manager Niall Currie highlighted his post-match frustration at failure to maximise those final-third opportunities as the hosts struggled to significantly test Glens goalkeeper Andrew Mills.

On an afternoon of few on-target attempts, when showing most cause for optimism it was often James Teelan at the heart of the play during his 58 minutes on the pitch.

Currie flagged up how the half-time statistical analysis showed “seven times we broke into the last third of the pitch into their 18-yard box and hit the first defender with the ball”.

For the majority of those moments Teelan was a threat attacking along the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, on 14 minutes, it took both Ciaran Coll and Danny Amos to stop Teelan from finding a team-mate inside the area as the Glentoran defenders each blocked the Ports playmaker with sliding challenges in quick succession.

Minutes into the second half Teelan managed to engineer space in a strong attacking position but Eamon Fyfe’s pass attempt failed to match the quality of the movement.

Jordan Jenkins (Glentoran)

Glentoran boss Declan Devine highlighted Danny Amos’ “wee bit of magic” as the difference-maker with a match-winning volley at Shamrock Park.

It was a fine finish on 42 minutes but Devine singled out the build-up work by Jordan Jenkins as key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Andrew Mills launched the ball to the right wing as Jordan Stewart and Jordan Jenkins secured possession for the Glens before the latter attacked with intent, driving into space past Gary Thompson’s challenge then delivering a lofted ball beyond Steven McCullough, Lewis MacKinnon and Lee Chapman from right to left with a perfect arc for Amos to steady then strike home at the far post.

"'JJ' (Jenkins) is a quality player...he'll be the first to tell you there's loads of improvements still he can make,” said Devine after the game in celebration of Jenkins. "His hold-up play and his willingness to do the things he did for the goal...we want 'JJ' assisting as well as taking the assists.

"All-in-all, delighted with 'JJ'."

PORTADOWN: Aaron McCarey, Baris Altintop, Lewis MacKinnon, Lee Chapman, Ben Wylie, Josh Ukek, Steven McCullough, Eamon Fyfe, James Teelan, Ahu Obhakhan, Gary Thompson.

Subs : Alex Moore, Divin Isamala, Jamie Rea, Ryan Mayse, Jordan Gibson, Aaron Traynor, Rayhaan Tulloch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GLENTORAN: Andrew Mills, Ryan Cooney, Josh Kelly, Jordan Stewart, Ciaran Coll, Shane McEleney, David Fisher, Dan Larmour, Danny Amos, James Singleton, Jordan Jenkins.