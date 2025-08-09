PLAYER PICKS: Who caught the eye in Carrick Rangers' thrilling comeback against Crusaders?
The hosts got out of the blocks quickly and led by three goals within 35 minutes – but Carrick hit twice before the interval to give themselves a lifeline.
Carrick then levelled for 3-3 after the restart when Daniel Gibson netted and then had a winner to celebrate in stoppage time when Jack Scott kept his composure from the spot for a second time.
But which players caught the eye for both teams?
CRUSADERS
The Hatchetmen were electric inside the opening 35 minutes as they simply blew Carrick Rangers apart.
A key component in that was summer recruit Elliot Dunlop who set-up the opener for Fraser Bryden with an inch-perfect cross.
He was then in the heart of the action for the second as he provided another assist when he laid the ball into the path of Adam Brooks.
It was almost a hat-trick of assists before the interval as Lloyd Anderson hit the post from the winger’s cross.
Dunlop was more quiet in the second-half but his first cameo in the Irish League is one for Crusaders fans to be excited about.
CARRICK RANGERS
It would be easy to pick Daniel Gibson or Jack Scott who both scored braces at Seaview.
However, I’ve plumped for midfielder Joe Crowe who kept Carrick ticking over – even when they were 3-0 down.
What made his performance even more impressive was the fact that he’s only recently returned to training after missing stages of pre-season.
The former Glentoran ace was heavily involved in Gibson’s first of the afternoon and won the penalty when Robbie Weir was adjudged to have handled his cross.
