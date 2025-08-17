PLAYER PICKS: Who was the star performer from each team during Cliftonville v Coleraine?
Neither defence could be breached after 90 minutes on action in north Belfast – but which player from either team caught the eye?
CLIFTONVILLE
Despite being introduced as a substitute, Reds striker Eric McWoods brought a lot of energy into the Cliftonville attack.
The speedy American was drafted on after a nasty looking injury to Rhyss Campbell for his first appearance since suffering a knock against St Joseph’s in the Conference League.
McWoods – who has played in a variety of countries – kept troubling Coleraine with his pace and almost teed up Ryan Curran for the opener after his long-busting run and cross was hit wide by his strike partner.
He might possess the deadly instinct of his fellow strikers – but McWoods certainly brings a different dynamic to Jim Magilton’s men at the top of the pitch.
COLERAINE
The first signing of the Ruaidhri Higgins era makes the cut after backing up his debut with another fine performance at Solitude.
We have chosen Kodi Lyons-Foster after the ex-Glentoran ace helped the Bannsiders rack up a second successive clean sheet.
Higgins stated how Coleraine had signed a man when they snapped up the 28-year-old and that was evident as the former Tottenham Hotspur trainee cleared his lines from numerous crosses and set plays.
The biggest compliment you can pay the defensive work by Coleraine is that new ‘keeper Aidan Harris has barely been tested across his 180 minutes of action so far