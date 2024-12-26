Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PSNI traffic and travel advice has been delivered ahead of kick-off in this afternoon’s hugely popular Boxing Day programme across the Irish League.

Although the information stands relevant to any of the big Sports Direct Premiership derby dates, specific advice has been issued by the police for Glentoran v Linfield and Glenavon v Portadown as follows:

"Police have issued a traffic and travel reminder for road users ahead of the Boxing day football match between Glentoran and Linfield at the Oval.

"The match will take place at The Oval, kicking off at 3pm and approximately 6,000 supporters are expected to attend.

Irish League fans will be out in number making plenty of noise across the popular Boxing Day fixture list. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"Traffic in and around the Oval stadium in East Belfast will be particularly busy both before and after the match.

"Football supporters and commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

"We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

"The areas around the Oval are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws, and these should be complied with at all times.

"We hope that the match is enjoyed by all, and would remind those attending to behave in a manner befitting the reputation of their teams.”

For Glenavon v Portadown in Lurgan, both clubs posted information from PSNI across the social media platforms:

"Glenavon supporters will be accommodated in the Geddis Grandstand and Crescent Stand. They should enter via the Glenavon Crescent turnstiles.

"Away fans are requested to park considerately on Tandragee Road.

"Please do not block access to premises or private dwellings.

"All buses should approach the stadium from Sloan Street where there be a drop off zone.

"Buses are requested to park on New Line.

"Away fans are asked to enter via the Mourneview Avenue turnstiles and make their way to the away stand.

"Please arrive early to the ground as delays are expected due to the sell-out crowd.

"Please do not arrive to the game if you do not have a ticket, the game is ticket ONLY with NO cash turnstile available, the game is also SOLD OUT.

"Please have your ticket ready when entering the ground, if it is on your phone/tablet, please make sure your display is on full brightness as this allows the scanner to pick up the QR code quicker.

"If your ticket is on your mobile/tablet, please download or screenshot the e-ticket before leaving as there is no public Wi-Fi to download when at the ground. This will save time when entering.

"Please show patience when entering the ground getting your e-ticket scanned to make sure everyone can enter Mourneview Park in a safe and timely manner.

"All supporters may be subject to search. Any supporter found to have flares/fireworks in their possession will not be admitted to the ground and will be arrested immediately by the PSNI on duty on the day and prosecuted to the full extent of the law which will result, if convicted, in a permanent criminal record and banning order.

"It is an offence to enter the playing area including perimeter.

"Anyone found to have alcohol in the stand or within view of the playing area will be removed immediately from the ground.”

