The 29-year-old, who currently sits top of the Championship goalscoring charts, joined from Newington in January and has netted five times in seven appearances, including three in Portadown’s run to the Irish Cup quarter-finals.

Barr scored on his Ports debut in a fifth round success over Carrick Rangers and followed it up with a brace in Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Bangor to secure a home tie with Jim Magilton’s high-flying Cliftonville.

Having also won the penalty which Ryan Mayse converted (in a 1-0 victory at Mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon) to set up a BetMcLean Cup final against Linfield and scored two Championship goals – Barr netted the winner in Tuesday’s 2-1 win versus Ballyclare Comrades – it has been a dream start to life at Shamrock Park for the ex-Portstewart ace.

Zach Barr has enjoyed a dream start to life at Portadown. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"It's an easy team to fit into,” he said. “They are a great bunch of lads, coaching staff and everybody has helped me settle in very well.

"I have to keep going, keep delivering and that's what you have to do at a massive club. I'm just trying to do as much as I can for the team. My job is to score goals and I'm going to try and keep doing that every game. We're into the next round and I want to fire us up to the top of the league too - that's my aim."

Their midweek success against Ballyclare, who will face Glentoran in the Irish Cup last-eight after beating Dungannon Swifts, means Niall Currie’s side sit second, just one point adrift of leaders Institute ahead of Saturday’s derby trip to Annagh United.

Portadown are unbeaten in cup competitions this season, winning all 10 matches and have already celebrated Mid-Ulster Cup success, and Barr wants to keep fighting on all fronts.

"Our bread and butter is the league and everybody knows that, but we're not taking any game lightly in the cups either,” he added. “Our squad is quality and we'd quality players coming off the bench that can change the game.

"If somebody is tired, Niall can bring on somebody else that is equally good and we've shown that throughout the games in January. If you're not playing well one week you have to be ready to come on and make a difference and everybody in this team can do that."

Cliftonville are unbeaten in their last 14 matches across competitions, dispatching Coleraine and Loughgall to reach the quarter-finals, but Barr insists Portadown won’t have any fear next month.

