The 39-year-old joins from rivals Glenavon ahead of Portadown’s Championship opener against Dergview on Saturday.

Bradley made his first move into Irish League football with Ballymoney United in 2013 and has since enjoyed spells with both Coleraine and Glenavon, who he helped win the Irish Cup in 2016 when they defeated Linfield.

He also tasted Irish Cup success with the Bannsiders in 2018 and lifted the 2019/20 Irish League Cup before returning to Mourneview Park for a second time.

Eoin Bradley celebrates scoring for Glenavon against Crusaders last season. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The striker, who played GAA at county level for Derry, has scored 76 Premiership goals and netted four last season as Gary Hamilton’s side finished seventh.

He will join the likes of Paul McElroy and Alan O’Sullivan as forward options for Currie during the upcoming campaign.

"I’ve been a big admirer of Eoin for a long time, he’s been a constant thorn in my side watching him for many years,” Currie told the club’s website. “When I found out he was still playing GAA I had a good idea he would be in good shape physically, he will bring that focal point striker that I feel we need and help us to be able to control situations better.

