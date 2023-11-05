Niall Currie has confirmed that Portadown are set to be without star striker Paul McElroy for at least two months due to a knee injury, but there’s better news when it comes to the potential return of summer signing Dougie Wilson.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McElroy made the move to Shamrock Park from Ballymena United in January and almost spearheaded an unlikely great escape from Premiership relegation by scoring six league goals, including a hat-trick against former club Dungannon Swifts, before Currie’s men ultimately finished bottom by seven points.

He signed a three-year contract extension earlier this year and had started the current campaign by netting seven times in 11 Championship appearances for the Ports, but is now set for a period on the sidelines which could extend into the start of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a huge blow,” Currie told PortsTV following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Institute. “He's going into a cast now for six weeks where the knee will be completely immobilised and we're hoping when he comes out of the cast that he will be in a situation where we can get him straight into training again.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

"Six weeks is a long time.

"We're hoping to get him straight into training after that so you're looking at another three or four weeks after that, so you're probably looking at a two-month period and that's the best case scenario.

"If we get him back within eight weeks it would be a huge plus for us."

Currie could soon be boosted by the return of Wilson, who is yet to make his senior Portadown debut after joining from Ballymena United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old played 45 minutes in the reserve team’s 3-0 Development League victory over Newington on Saturday as he continues his recovery from injury.

"Not only are you getting a top-end footballer but you're getting a real leader,” added Currie. “We're really excited that he's nearly there now.