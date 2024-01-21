Portadown boss Niall Currie is confident Emmet Friars has a “wonderful future” ahead of him in management after his Dergview side gave the Championship title challengers an almighty scare at Shamrock Park on Saturday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coming off their midweek BetMcLean Cup semi-final success against rivals Glenavon, the hosts were behind within one minute as Padraig Lynch struck for a Dergview side occupying 11th spot.

TJ Murray netted his first Portadown goal since arriving from Ballymena United earlier this month before half-time and Kenny Kane fired the Ports ahead, but that lead didn’t last long as Gabriel Aduaka equalised for the visitors soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currie’s men secured all three points through a late Ryan Mayse strike and extended their unbeaten run across competitions to four matches ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Ulster Cup final against Dungannon Swifts.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. PIC: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Friars, who played under Currie at Ards in 2016 and also spent a year with Portadown, was appointed Dergview boss in October following the departure of Tommy Canning.

The 38-year-old had served as assistant manager to Harry McConkey at Ballinamallard United prior to taking the role and former boss Currie believes the ex-Notts County defender will thrive in management.

"It was a disastrous start, but sometimes you have to praise the opposition as well,” he told the club’s media channel. “I thought Dergview were excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Full credit to Emmet - he's working on a tough budget and I think he's doing a brilliant job. I also think he has a wonderful future ahead of him because he's a very clever boy.

"He played for me and you can see what he's trying to do under difficult circumstances. If Dergview apply themselves like they did against us tonight they're going to be fine. Full credit to them.

"It has been a big week but ultimately football sometimes is about getting your result and three points. Nobody will say it was a beautiful game to watch by any means but it's three points on the board.

"We can be a lot better but tonight is one where you give Dergview a lot of credit. I thought they came with big hearts and gave every drop for their manager."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown travel to Currie’s former club Dundela, who were displaced at the Championship summit by Institute this weekend, on Saturday and admits he’s hoping to have signed another centre-back before visiting Wilgar Park.

"We're in a wonderful situation at the minute and the more games you have the better, especially now,” he added. “We couldn't have dealt with this situation a month ago but we'll have Jack (Henderson) available on Tuesday night and we can mix things up again.

"Fingers crossed we can get a signing in this week. I don't think it's any secret that we need another centre-half in at this club.

"Our business has been very good and hopefully Paul (McElroy) will be back in the next five or six weeks which will give us him and Zach (Barr) in great areas. We've Mark Russell, Kenny Kane, Ryan Mayse, Jamie Browne, Eamon Fyfe that can play in a 10 or up front and we've Ciaran Dobbin in 10 as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've TJ, Jack, Gary (Thompson) and Eoghan McCawl battling it out so we have real fantastic competition. We've Caolin Coyle and Lee Chapman and Ross Redman and Aaron Traynor, but what we do need is Dougie Wilson and Luke Wilson to have a break the odd time too.