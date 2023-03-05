​After two consecutive league wins over Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts breathed life into their survival bid, the Ports produced a limp display against a Carrick side that have now picked up more victories in this campaign (10) with nine games to go than they achieved in the whole of last season.

The hosts started slowly and were punished when Emmett McGuckin headed home from close range following good work from Andy Mitchell and Nedas Maciulaitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked as though that had sparked Portadown into action with Mark Russell bundling in an equaliser at the back post shortly after, but from there it was the Maciulaitis show, haunting his former club.

Portadown manager Niall Currie

The striker showed just why Carrick boss Stuart King was so eager to acquire his services in January, producing two splendid finishes to ensure the visitors jumped up to the coveted seventh spot.

Defeat killed any momentum Portadown had created over recent weeks and Currie was scratching his head as to how the afternoon transpired like it did against a team he knows very well having managed the ‘Gers for almost three years before departing in May 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't deserve anything more from the game - we were absolutely garbage today, there's no other word for it,” he said. “I don't understand.

"People think managers have all the answers but as manager I look at that and think where did that come from? I have no idea.

"The huge disappointment is not the defeat but the manner of it.

"For the heart and desire that we've shown in the past four games and the fighting spirit, enthusiasm and all those things, to come and put in a performance like that there is mind-blowing to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can tell you right now that I have no idea why that happened. That's me being honest. The warm-up was the same, the team talk, strategy - everything was the same.

"Quality wise you take Ben Tilney out of that team it's pretty much the same.

"They had diggers in there and I think I counted eight of those guys that I signed. I know a digger when I see a digger and we lacked a few of them today.”

Currie was also quick to take responsibility for his own role in the defeat that still leaves them eight points adrift at the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hear a lot of managers not being honest about situations and I've told the players that I've always got their back, but I'll take responsibility with them today,” he added. “I'm part of it all.

"I'm part of the fact that we looked passive, that we looked well off it and it's on me too - it's a collective thing.

"I'll go home and think about it. I'll prick myself, evaluate everything and ask myself what I did wrong this week and try to fix that.