O’Sullivan, who was placed on the transfer list earlier this month, previously spent time with Irish sides Home Farm, Shelbourne, Athlone Town and Malahide before joining Warrenpoint in January 2018.

The 27-year-old also played at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen between July 2014 – February 2016 before returning to his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored four times for Barry Gray’s side this season, who sit third in the Championship table as they seek promotion back to the top-flight.

Portadown manager Niall Currie

O’Sullivan joins the likes of Paul McElroy, Bennie Igiehon and goalkeeper Mastny Ondrej as January arrivals at Portadown and boss Niall Currie admitted he was ‘delighted’ to acquire the forward.

"With Alan’s pedigree in the Irish League we’re delighted to get him on board after been very successful at Warrenpoint where he’s been for quite a long time,” Currie told Portadown’s website.

"With Warrenpoint Town signing Johnny McMurray we felt there was an opportunity so after speaking to Barry Gray things evolved and thankfully we were able to get Alan on loan for the remainder of the season.

"We’re delighted, he’s at a great age and he was very pleased with our interest and we were pleased with how positive he was about the club.

“We know Alan can score goals and what we need to make sure of now is being creative to be able to feed him and get him the ball and we’ll be trying our very best to do that as if we can keep creating the chances we have been, Alan will be a great addition to the club and the forward line.

"We’re very pleased with what we’ve done in relation to Cathiar, Benny, Paul and now Alan – we feel we’ve rectified the issue up top and now we need to get them some supply and that’s going to be the focus and what we’re working hard on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown currently sit bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership table, 12 points adrift of 11th-placed Dungannon Swifts.