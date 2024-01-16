For only the third time in BetMcLean Cup history a team from outside the Premiership will appear in the final after Portadown claimed Mid-Ulster bragging rights with a 1-0 victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park to set up a showdown against Linfield on March 10.

Portadown manager Niall Currie is now responsible for two of those having also guided Ards to the showpiece decider in 2016 and it marks the second time the Ports have achieved the feat, lifting the trophy 15 years ago as a second-tier club.

They secured Premiership promotion that season and Currie will be hoping history repeats itself with his side currently sitting fourth in the Championship table.

In a first cup meeting between the rivals since 2017, Portadown took a 27th-minute lead as January recruit Zach Barr galloped through on goal, outpacing Danny Wallace, before he was adjudged to have been taken down by goalkeeper Mark Byrne after getting a stabbed shot away.

Portadown's Ryan Mayse celebrates scoring. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Ryan Mayse made no mistake from the spot despite Byrne’s best efforts with the ex-Dundalk man unable to reach despite guessing the right way.

The visitors had the first real chance of the evening as Eamon Fyfe was sent running into space down Portadown’s left flank before firing a ball across goal to Mayse, but his touch was too heavy and allowed Byrne to recover in time to make an easy save.

Glenavon responded with an opportunity of their own as James Doona’s cross found the head of Wallace which sailed harmlessly wide of Aaron Hogg’s post.

The Lurgan Blues pushed hard for an equaliser before the break with Gavin Hodgins, making his first start since arriving on loan from Shelbourne earlier this month, forcing Hogg into a superb save from his close range header after great work from the dangerous David Toure set up a prime chance.

Peter Campbell then fired a dangerous ball into the box with seconds left on the clock which Dougie Wilson importantly intercepted in the nick of time as Hodgins was once again lurking.

Portadown should have doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when goalscorer Mayse turned provider, setting the ball on a plate for Eamon Fyfe with a pinpoint pass, but the Coleraine loanee somehow sent his effort blazing over the crossbar from close range.

They were almost made to pay the ultimate price for that miss moments later as Jack Malone smashed a vicious 30-yard effort into Hogg’s post after Niall Quinn laid a corner back into his path.

Substitute Darren Clarke added a creative spark when introduced for Glenavon, but his weaving run in the 72nd minute was ended with a delivery straight at Hogg.

Lido Lotefa, who arrived at Mourneview Park last week after a spell in Norway, was introduced off the bench for his club debut and was about to tap a Peter Campbell pass home from close range, only for Luke Wilson’s timely intervention.