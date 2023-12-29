Portadown first team coach John McAllister insists it’s not time to hit the “panic button” despite losing three of their last four Championship matches.

Niall Currie’s side enter Saturday’s clash against Newington at Shamrock Park having slipped to third in the table after suffering defeats to current league leaders Dundela, Ballinamallard United and neighbours Annagh United in December.

They are still only six points adrift of Dundela, who were defeated by H&W Welders on Wednesday and have a game in hand, and trail second-placed Institute by two.

In what is a notoriously competitive league, just five points separates Annagh in eighth and Portadown with Ballyclare Comrades, Bangor, Welders and weekend opponents Newington all in the promotion hunt.

John McAllister (R) insists it's not time for Portadown to panic. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Portadown have lost eight of their 21 matches to date – more than any other top-half side – but will be hoping to return to winning ways in front of home support.

"There's a long, long way to go,” McAllister told WeArePortsTV. “It's not time to hit the panic button. We've put in some really good performances this season and the problem has been consistency - that's clear.

"There's certainly enough quality there. We're light in some areas and will hopefully bring in a few more in January. It has been a big turnover in players and it will take a bit of time.

"I'd ask (supporters) for their patience and continued support. They were fantastic (at Annagh) and I heard sections of the stand singing when we were 2-0 down and throughout the game. They deserved better.

"It won't be through lack of effort on our part that they see better in the games to come."

Six of Portadown’s eight league defeats this season have came on their travels, which is in stark contrast to showings at Shamrock Park where Currie’s men have collected 24 points from a possible 30.

After Saturday’s fixture, they’ll face five away games in the next six across competitions and McAllister has called on the County Armagh outfit to raise their game at tough venues.

"People think you're talking in cliche sometimes, but a club like Portadown - and I know from having faced Portadown in the Championship before - it's a cup final and certainly when teams are at home it's going to have a cup final feel and atmosphere,” he added. “Teams are going to be able to raise their game.

"That's not an excuse - you have to raise your game alongside and even beyond. There are three or four games this season where we should have got something from the game, but we can't say we should have got something from (Annagh United) because we shouldn't and didn't.