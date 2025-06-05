Portadown confirm former Linfield and Crusaders striker has been 'made available to other clubs'

Portadown have confirmed striker Paul McElroy has been made available for transfer this summer.

The 30-year-old had previously spent time at the likes of Hull City, Linfield, Dungannon Swifts, Crusaders and Ballymena United before returning to Portadown in January 2023.

McElroy made an immediate impact after arriving at Shamrock Park, scoring six Premiership goals in 13 appearances as Niall Currie’s side tried to pull off a great escape from relegation, ultimately finishing seven points adrift of Dungannon and Newry City despite improved form.

He started the following season by netting seven times in his opening 11 Championship fixtures but was then forced out of action through injury, spending four months on the sidelines.

Paul McElroy is set to depart Portadown this summer. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

McElroy featured in the BetMcLean Cup final as Portadown marked only the third time a second-tier side had made it to the showpiece decider in their defeat to Linfield at Windsor Park while they also progressed to the Irish Cup quarter-finals before losing out to eventual winners Cliftonville.

The forward made 23 Premiership appearances last term, scoring in November’s 2-1 defeat to Linfield, but was mostly limited to cameo outings and will now move on from the County Armagh outfit this summer.

Portadown posted on their website: “Portadown Football Club can confirm that Paul McElroy has been made available to other clubs with interested parties asked to contact the club secretary.”

The club have also confirmed the departure of 21-year-old defender Jake Willis, who has joined Gary Hamilton’s Ballymacash Rangers on a permanent basis after spending last term on loan at the Bluebell Stadium.

They said: “We can also confirm that Jake Willis has departed the club at the conclusion of his contract to join Premier Intermediate side, Ballymacash Rangers.

“Jake (21), who came through the youth system at Portadown before signing his first professional contract in 2022, spent 2024/25 on loan at Ballymacash Rangers and prior to that had loan spells at Knockbreda and Lisburn Distillery.

“The young defender captained both our U20s and U18s sides and lifted the Mid Ulster Youth Cup in 2022 with Portadown U18s.

"In total he made three first team appearances during his time at Shamrock Park, making his first team debut against Carrick Rangers on 30 April 2022.