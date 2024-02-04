All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Portadown connections makes Irish Cup hat-trick against Glenavon even sweeter for Larne ace Lee Bonis

Lee Bonis admits his Portadown connections make scoring against their rivals Glenavon even sweeter after he netted a hat-trick as Larne secured serene Irish Cup progression by hammering the Lurgan Blues 5-0 at Inver Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 4th Feb 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Seven of his 16 goals this season have came in three matches against Stephen McDonnell’s side, including another treble in their 4-0 league win at Mourneview Park in September, which helped kickstart an 18-game unbeaten Premiership run that Larne are still enjoying.

A further brace from Andy Ryan means Tiernan Lynch’s men will host Championship outfit Newington, who also play their home matches at Inver Park, in the quarter-finals as they go in search of a maiden Irish Cup triumph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think it plays a part (being from Portadown and his good scoring record against Glenavon) but I just take whatever goals I can and when I can,” he told BBC Sportsound. “It just happens to be against Glenavon I get the most...I'm delighted.

Larne's Lee Bonis scored a hat-trick in their Irish Cup victory over Glenavon at Inver Park. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker PressLarne's Lee Bonis scored a hat-trick in their Irish Cup victory over Glenavon at Inver Park. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press
Larne's Lee Bonis scored a hat-trick in their Irish Cup victory over Glenavon at Inver Park. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

"I think the first one I thought I had taken it too wide but I just kept my head and passed it into the net.

"The second I think was just a mix-up between their defender and keeper and I just stuck my head in where it hurts, thankfully it paid off.

"Then Paul (O'Neill) came on and saved the day (assist for Bonis' hat-trick).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everybody wants to get to the Irish Cup final...it's a great day out.

"We were gutted how last season happened and I think we're here to put it right this season, get the trophy and win as many as we can."

Related topics:Tiernan LynchLarnePortadownGlenavon