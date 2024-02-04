Portadown connections makes Irish Cup hat-trick against Glenavon even sweeter for Larne ace Lee Bonis
Seven of his 16 goals this season have came in three matches against Stephen McDonnell’s side, including another treble in their 4-0 league win at Mourneview Park in September, which helped kickstart an 18-game unbeaten Premiership run that Larne are still enjoying.
A further brace from Andy Ryan means Tiernan Lynch’s men will host Championship outfit Newington, who also play their home matches at Inver Park, in the quarter-finals as they go in search of a maiden Irish Cup triumph.
"I think it plays a part (being from Portadown and his good scoring record against Glenavon) but I just take whatever goals I can and when I can,” he told BBC Sportsound. “It just happens to be against Glenavon I get the most...I'm delighted.
"I think the first one I thought I had taken it too wide but I just kept my head and passed it into the net.
"The second I think was just a mix-up between their defender and keeper and I just stuck my head in where it hurts, thankfully it paid off.
"Then Paul (O'Neill) came on and saved the day (assist for Bonis' hat-trick).
"Everybody wants to get to the Irish Cup final...it's a great day out.
"We were gutted how last season happened and I think we're here to put it right this season, get the trophy and win as many as we can."