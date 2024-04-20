Portadown crowned champions and book return to Premiership on dramatic afternoon of Championship action
TEAMS
PORTADOWN: Buchanan, L Wilson, Chapman, Mayse, Russell, Fyfe, Henderson, Traynor, Thompson, Dobbin, Diau.
Subs: Hogg, McCawl, McElroy, Kane, Barr, Murray, Browne.
DUNDELA: Hunter, Fletcher, Dinu, McGovern, McMaster, Corbett, Dornan, White, Patton, Kelly, Jenkins.
Subs: McClurg, McCreery, Rea, Burns, Smyth, Kalla, Faulkner.
Referee: Mark Dillon.
FIRST HALF
6: First sight of goal for Jordan Jenkins but his shot is well blocked by Brandon Diau.
14: Some bright moments for Portadown as a Ryan Mayse cross is well gathered by Lewis Hunter and the Dundela goalkeeper holds another cross with a Portadown player closing in.
22: Wicked cross from Jordan Jenkins just evades all green shirts in the Portadown box.
28: Mark Russell’s cross is headed back out to Jack Henderson on the edge of the box and the midfielder produces a fine pass back out to the Ports winger. His second attempt to swing in a delivery is miscued and goes out for a goal kick.
32: Superb ball over the top from Diau sends Eamon Fyfe in behind and he’s brought down by Jaimie McGovern. Dundela captain is booked.
34: Another yellow shown, this time to Portadown skipper Gary Thompson for stopping a Dundela counter.
36: Visitors almost take the lead from the resulting free-kick through Mark Patton’s direct effort but Gareth Buchanan claws it back.
HALF TIME: Portadown 0 – 0 Dundela.
SECOND HALF
46: Huge chance at the start of the second-half for Portadown as Mark Russell’s header goes just over the crossbar.
49: Another opportunity on goal for the hosts as Ciaran Dobbin unleashes from distance, forcing Hunter to palm around his post for a corner.
50: Brilliant counter from Dundela ends in Jenkins smashing his shot just inches wide of Buchanan’s far post.
52: Jenkins starting to cause serious problems and he’s brought down in a dangerous position by Luke Wilson while attempting to cut inside from the right. Patton’s free-kick is deflected for a corner off the wall.
56: A miscued McGovern clearance almost finds its way into Dundela’s net. Ports can’t create a chance from resulting corner.
58: Hunter is forced into another fine save by Ryan Mayse, tipping the playmaker’s attempt over the crossbar. Diau gets first contact from the corner but Dundela clear.
58: Niall Currie makes his first changes with Paul McElroy and Kenny Kane introduced from the bench. Ciaran Dobbin and Mark Russell make way.
60: Another stop from Hunter, this time swatting away Fyfe’s free kick after Luke Wilson had been brought down.
68: GOAL: Portadown 1-0 (Ryan Mayse). Could that be the goal that sends Portadown up? Mayse keeps his cool as the ball comes across the box to him and slams past Hunter.
77: GOAL: Dundela (Jordan Jenkins). Former Portadown striker Jenkins scores his 21st league goal of the season to level in front of the Duns support. 1-1.
81: Mayse comes close to adding his second but Hunter closes him down in the nick of time.
84: Dundela substitute Lee Rea sends an effort back off Portadown’s post! Huge scare for the title-chasing Ports. Buchanan comes to claim the corner which follows moments later.
FULL TIME: Portadown 1 – 1 Bangor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.