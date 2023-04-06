McElroy, who joined in January from Ballymena United, was shown a straight red card at The Oval on Saturday for violent conduct and will now miss crucial fixtures against Ballymena, Newry City & Carrick Rangers.

"Portadown Football Club have been informed this morning that our appeal against Paul McElroy’s red card against Glentoran and subsequent violent conduct charge has been rejected by the IFA Disciplinary Committee,” the club said in a statement.

“McElroy, 28, will now serve a 3 match ban as a result and misses the games against Ballymena United, Newry City AFC & Carrick Rangers.

Paul McElroy

“Portadown FC would like to express our disappointment at this decision but have no choice but to accept the verdict and move on to what is a crucial post split fixture calendar.

"There is no doubt the management and team have been working hard to prepare for this run of fixtures and we look forward to seeing our supporters rally behind them to cheer them on from the first whistle.”

McElroy has scored five goals in his last five league games for Portadown, including a hat-trick against former club Dungannon Swifts on February 24.

He also netted in a 4-3 victory over Newry City and their 2-2 draw with Crusaders to help breathe new life into Portadown’s Danske Bank Premiership survival bid.