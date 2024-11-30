Portadown 'front man' Niall Currie credits backing from staff 'instruments' and 'brilliant' next generation of fans
Currie, back for a second spell as boss of his hometown club, has helped guide the Ports out of the Irish League second tier as Championship champions and up to fourth in the Premiership table on a return to the main stage.
Currie is drawing belief in club progress off the support system behind him in the dug-out and vocal backing from the fans in the stands.
"From I've come back to the club the majority have been fully behind everything we're trying to do here,” said Currie. "I know for a fact that the majority of the supporters are behind what we're trying to do...me, Cliffy (Clifford Adams, assistant manager), Hyndsey (Steven Hyndes, first-team coach), John Mac (John McAllister, first-team coach), Davy (David Douglas, team analyst) and everyone (kit man Jason Hall, goalkeeper coach Simon Hunter and physio Cameron Shaw)...we've a really strong team here.
"As they say...I'm the front man of the band, it takes those instruments in behind you to make everything work.
"I owe those guys behind me a hell of a lot.
"We've Ballymena men (in the staff) but they love this club, they've bought into this club and are every bit as happy as I am.”
Currie had special praise for the vocal backing on show.
"Seeing that crowd brings back long memories,” he said. "We get an unbelievable perspective (of the fans from the dug-out), we stand before the game just looking over.
"They're kids, teenagers...the way all my friends growing up used to do the same.
"I've so many young fans sending me messages on social media saying how much they support the club...the voices are brilliant, a really up-coming support.”