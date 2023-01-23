A first win of the season recorded over Newry City on December 4 was reversed initially by the NIFL Competitions Committee following an investigation into the teamsheet process.The issue related to a late change to the Portadown starting line-up originally submitted before the NIFL deadline.

Alberto Balde was replaced post-deadline on the teamsheet starting side by Leo Donnellan, with the former then introduced as a substitute.

The NIFL Competitions Committee ruling led to the loss of those three points from the win, a fine and 3-0 scoreline awarded to Newry – with Portadown lodging an appeal in response.

Portadown manager Niall Currie

However, the Shamrock Park club released a statement today as follows confirming the appeal proved unsuccessful: “This morning Portadown Football Club received notice that our appeal on the matter surrounding our match with Newry City AFC on 4th Dec 2022 was dismissed by the IFA Appeals Committee.

"We would like to place on record our sincere disappointment on the outcome and firmly believe we have acted with integrity throughout the process.”

Portadown were originally found in breach of Rule 20(h) of the NIFL Premiership Rules 2022/23, which states as follows: “Should any nominated player or substitute sustain an injury or become otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the team sheet to the referee and before the kick-off he may be replaced provided that the referee and the opposing club are informed prior to kick-off”.

A Portadown statement in response to that NIFL ruling last month described the club viewpoint as “shocked”.

This Irish FA verdict will serve as the latest blow to Niall Currie’s squad.

The Ports sit bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership table, 12 points behind Dungannon Swifts in a battle to beat the drop for a second successive season.

