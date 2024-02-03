Portadown maintain perfect season cup record as Zach Barr brace secures Irish Cup quarter-final spot with victory over Bangor
Team news:
PORTADOWN: Hogg, D Wilson, Diau, Chapman, Mayse, Kane, Fyfe, Henderson, Traynor, Barr, Murray.
Subs: Buchanan, Redman, McCawl, Russell, Montgomery, Thompson, Browne.
BANGOR: Taylor, Beverland, Harrison, Arthurs, McArthur, R Neale, Walker, Mathieson, Francis, Hume, Mulvenna.
Subs: Orbinson, Craig, Gray, Neale, Cushnie, Watterson, Foster.
Referee: Keith Kennedy.
FIRST HALF
6: GOAL – PORTADOWN 1 (ZACH BARR) – 0 Bangor – Dream start for Portadown as Zach Barr swivels on a shot and sends it into James Taylor’s bottom corner. His third goal since signing in January.
13: Ben Walker talks a shot from distance which Aaron Hogg is able to comfortably smother.
15: Ryan Mayse’s cross lands perfectly on the head of Zach Barr, who looks like he’s about to double Portadown’s lead from two yards out, but he’s denied by a superb reaction save from James Taylor.
19: GOAL – Portadown 1 – 1 BANGOR (BEN ARTHURS) – Four minutes after Portadown almost double their advantage, Ben Arthurs heads in from Tiarnan Mulvenna’s corner to put the visitors back on level terms.
45: Howard Beverland is booked for dragging back Ryan Mayse as he tried to chase the ball, which looked to be harmlessly going out for a throw-in. Mayse’s free-kick sails over the crossbar.
45+2: Beverland makes a crucial block from a Mayse volley in the box seconds before half-time.
HALF TIME: Portadown 1 – 1 Bangor.
SECOND HALF
46: Portadown manager Niall Currie has made one change at half-time with Gary Thompson replacing TJ Murray.
55: Bangor’s Ben Walker booked for a challenge on former Seasiders midfielder Jack Henderson.
59: Ben Arthurs finds space in behind, drives into the box but fires his shot wide with Brandon Diau doing enough to narrow the angle.
61: Another change for Portadown as Eamon Fyfe is replaced by Mark Russell. Jack Henderson was booked seconds before for a foul.
62: Kenny Kane does well not to turn the ball into his own net under pressure after Ben Arthurs pulled it back into the box from the free-kick.
67: Superb driving run from Tiarnan Mulvenna down Bangor’s left and he finds Scott McArthur with space in the box, but his shot doesn’t trouble goalkeeper Aaron Hogg.
70: Zach Barr is played in after a Portadown counter and the angle for his shot is narrowed by James Taylor. Ball goes out for a corner and Barr then heads wide following a well-worked corner routine.
79: GOAL: PORTADOWN 2 (ZACH BARR) – 1 Bangor – Barr gets his – and Portadown’s – second by heading home from Gary Thompson’s cross.
79: Another Portadown change with Jamie Browne coming on in place of Kenny Kane. Bangor make one too as Ben Cushine replaces Ben Walker.
84: Reece Neale produces a wicked cross which all Portadown defenders do well not to turn into their own net. Another Bangor sub as Tom Mathieson is replaced by Charley Craig.
88: Zach Barr – on a hat-trick – is unselfish as he squares the ball to Ryan Mayse but his shot from inside the box blazes over the crossbar.
90: Five minutes added on.
FULL TIME: Portadown 2 – 1 Bangor.