Portadown major ground upgrade with plans for 3G pitch, stand and training dome

The ambitious proposals mark a long-awaited and significant step forward in facilities for the Ports - with news offering another boost just days after securing Danske Bank Premiership survival with play-off success at Shamrock Park in the final game of the Irish League season.

Club sources confirmed the aim to release details on funding, timeline and cost “in due course” but officials will hold consultations later this month with area residents and members of the general public.

The 1,046-seater stand will replace the former main home stand no longer in use and, according to the official club statement, feature “the inclusion of business/incubation and community space”.

Images have been released of ground redevelopments at Shamrock Park proposed by Portadown Football Club. Image courtesy of www.portadownfc.co.uk.

As a result, spectator seating will increase overall at Shamrock Park to a 3,814 capacity.

The current training pitch at the Manor end of the ground will be replaced by a “state-of-the-art training facility contained within a dome structure” and “open to the wider community, including schools and others”.

Plans also include a relocation of floodlights and the playing pitch, plus upgrade of the surface to 3G along with turnstiles improvements.

Meetings on May 25 in the Shamrock Park clubrooms have been scheduled for neighbouring residents (2-5 o’clock) and public consultation (5-8 o’clock).

The club statement highlighted Portadown “are excited and delighted to be in a position to unveil plans for the upgrade, enhancement and redevelopment of Shamrock Park as we endeavour to make the football club and stadium the heart of the local community”.

Previous modern ground redevelopments include the current home stand opening in 2008, four years after the completion of the away stand.