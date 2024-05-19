Portadown manager Niall Currie confident fans 'will love' Shay McCartan after former Accrington Stanley, Bradford City, Lincoln City and Glentoran ace joins club
McCartan, who started his senior career with Burnley before enjoying further spells in England at Accrington Stanley, Bradford City and Lincoln City, is a high-profile arrival at Shamrock Park and it comes just three years after his move to The Oval from Ballymena United for a reported £100,000.
The 30-year-old was one of 10 players that departed the East Belfast club upon the expiration of their contracts this summer and McCartan hopes the switch to Portadown can help get him “enjoying my football again”.
"When I met Niall he told me about the plans on and off the pitch at the club and it’s something that I want to be a part of,” he told the club’s website. “The success the club has had this year and the level of support this club has makes me want to come and be a part of it.
"I’m really looking forward to getting started and enjoying my football again.”
McCartan’s arrival follows the news that boss Currie has signed a new three-year contract with Portadown after successfully guiding them back to the Premiership while captain Gary Thompson has also penned an extension.
"We’re delighted to get Shay to our club,” said Currie. “I saw Shay first at close quarters when I was manager of Carrick Rangers and to me I saw the best player in his position in the league.
"I’m sure he’ll admit his move to Glentoran didn’t work out the way he would of hoped but to me he’s coming into his prime years and we have a wonderful opportunity to get him back to his very best which excites all of us.
"Massive thank you to our board as Shay was in demand but we were able to convince him of our ambitions. Our supporters will love this guy, that I have no doubt about.”
