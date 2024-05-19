Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Niall Currie is confident Portadown’s fans “will love” Shay McCartan after joining the club following his departure from Glentoran.

McCartan, who started his senior career with Burnley before enjoying further spells in England at Accrington Stanley, Bradford City and Lincoln City, is a high-profile arrival at Shamrock Park and it comes just three years after his move to The Oval from Ballymena United for a reported £100,000.

The 30-year-old was one of 10 players that departed the East Belfast club upon the expiration of their contracts this summer and McCartan hopes the switch to Portadown can help get him “enjoying my football again”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When I met Niall he told me about the plans on and off the pitch at the club and it’s something that I want to be a part of,” he told the club’s website. “The success the club has had this year and the level of support this club has makes me want to come and be a part of it.

Shay McCartan has joined Portadown. PIC: Portadown FC

"I’m really looking forward to getting started and enjoying my football again.”

McCartan’s arrival follows the news that boss Currie has signed a new three-year contract with Portadown after successfully guiding them back to the Premiership while captain Gary Thompson has also penned an extension.

"We’re delighted to get Shay to our club,” said Currie. “I saw Shay first at close quarters when I was manager of Carrick Rangers and to me I saw the best player in his position in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure he’ll admit his move to Glentoran didn’t work out the way he would of hoped but to me he’s coming into his prime years and we have a wonderful opportunity to get him back to his very best which excites all of us.