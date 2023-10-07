Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-serving former groundsman, who devoted over 45 years of service to Portadown from 1973, passed away at the end of September aged 88.

The Ports met Coagh United at home in a midweek BetMcLean Cup tie before facing Dundela on Saturday across the Championship.

Spectators at either fixture walked into the Shamrock Park ground to view a special celebration of McElroy’s contribution as the word ‘Walter’ was part of the pitchside markings.

Portadown’s official X account, following the Coagh game, posted: “Prior to last night’s BetMcLean League Cup tie with Coagh United we remembered former PFC groundsman Walter McElroy who passed away last week at the age of 88.

"Walter gave 45 years of service to PFC, from 1973 to 2018 & was a life member”.

The following tribute to McElroy was posted by Portadown historian Trevor Clydesdale on the club website on September 30:

"Everyone connected with Portadown Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former groundsman and life member Walter McElroy at the age of 88 following a short illness.

Long-serving Portadown groundsman Walter McElroy (centre) in 2013 with former players Gregg Davidson (left) and Brian Strain at a club function. (Photo by Johnston Press)

“Walter gave over 45 years service to the club from his appointment in 1973 until he retired from the post in 2018. It was during the 1972-73 season that Portadown had been plagued by a poor playing surface. With the assistance of the ground staff from the rugby club, new turf was cut and laid, to resurface Shamrock Park. It all began with a request from Gibby McKenzie for Walter to take on the onerous task of looking after the playing surface with just a nineteen-inch petrol mower. Indeed he spent most of Christmas Day 1973 repairing the pitch for the big Boxing Day game against Glentoran, such was his dedication.

“Down through the years Walter worked tirelessly to maintain Shamrock Park in pristine condition, despite the numerous intrusions across the pitch by stock cars on a Saturday night. He built up his stock of machinery and most nights Walter could be seen toiling away into the darkness on his pride and joy. The big freeze of 1981 couldn’t beat Walter and with sports fixtures across the country cancelled, Portadown were still able to play at Shamrock Park in the sub-zero conditions.

“In 2011 after 38 years’ service, Walter was granted a testimonial, with a match between Portadown and Glenavon. Walter worked on well into his 80’s with a proud record which saw very few games postponed at Portadown through his 45 years at the helm. As well as following The Ports, Walter was a big fan of Newcastle United, often performing his party piece of reciting the names of 1951 Toon cup winning team.

“Walter served his time in the furniture business before setting up on his own as an upholsterer. Indeed he had little or no experience of grounds work when Gibby made that approach 50 years ago. It is testimony to his dedication and love of Portadown FC that he turned a labour of love into a lifetime of expertise on the green sward.