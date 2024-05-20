Portadown manager Niall Currie (left) with goalkeeper signing Aaron McCarey. (Photo by Portadown FC)

Portadown manager Niall Currie has celebrated the capture of former Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey as a “completely out of the blue” deal.

The 32-year-old arrives at newly-promoted Shamrock Park with Currie, a former goalkeeper during his playing days, full of praise over the move.

McCarey left the Glens following the close of the past campaign – with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portsmouth, Ross County, Dundalk, Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville also on a list of former clubs for the player who has represented Republic of Ireland up to under 21 international level.

“Aaron’s signing was completely out of the blue if honest,” said Currie on the official Portadown club website. “But once I heard there was a possibility of him leaving the Glens we had to throw our hats in the ring with such a top-level proven goalkeeper.

“His career speaks for itself and at only 32 he’s coming into his prime as a keeper. The fact he was so open to coming here is testament to him and the club, we’re over the moon to get him on board.”

McCarey told the club website “I’m delighted to sign”.

He added: "From the minute Niall got in touch it felt right with his plans and vision for the club. Portadown have a rich history and something I’m aware of, I’m looking forward to getting going in pre-season.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”