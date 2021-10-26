Portadown ready for ‘massive’ tie in BetMcLean League Cup

Waiting on the victors at Shamrock Park will be the winners of tonight’s other tie between Cliftonville and Ards.

It will be a tough test against the Mallards especially as defender Adam McCallum is missing due to suspension and striker Lee Bonis is battling a shoulder injury following his goal-scoring exploits against Glentoran at the weekend.

“It’s a massive game for us,” Tipton told We Are Ports TV.

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton

"There’s another home draw for the winners and we go into the game knowing that, which doesn’t always happen in a cup game.

“We have to make sure we are at it.

“We’ll check with Lee how he is with the shoulder injury.”

Tipton will be hoping his side can carrying on the momentum from Saturday’s 2-2 draw at The Oval.

The Ports boss praised the efforts of his team and felt they were deserving of their point in the end.

“I thought we were super from start to finish,” said Tipton.

“To a man they were outstanding.

“We showed great character to keep going and Lee put his body on the line to score a great header.

“I trust the player implicitly because I know what they give me.

“Some weeks we don’t get the rub of the green, but that’s life.

“It could have been another one against Glentoran if we had lost after having a man sent off, but nobody wants to hear hard luck stories.