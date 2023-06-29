Portadown set to open Championship campaign against Dergview as fixtures for 2023/24 season confirmed

Niall Currie’s men are undoubtedly title favourites for the upcoming campaign following their relegation from the top-flight last time out with the likes of Gary Thompson, Ryan Mayse, Dougie Wilson and Ross Redman amongst the summer arrivals at Shamrock Park.

Newly-promoted Bangor get their campaign underway with a trip to Ballyclare Comrades, who have been boosted by the commitment of star striker Darius Roohi for another season.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premiership through the play-off against Dungannon Swifts, Annagh United welcome Dundela to the BMG Arena on the opening day.

Portadown manager Niall Currie

Matthew Tipton’s Ards host Newington while Kevin Deery’s second reign as Institute boss will start with a home clash against Knockbreda, who survived the Championship drop last term by beating Ballymacash Rangers over two legs in their play-off.

Following on from an impressive 2022/23 Irish Cup run to the quarter-finals which was only ended by reigning Premiership champions Larne, H&W Welders will be looking to show similar form when they welcome Ballinamallard United.

Opening day Championship fixtures on Saturday, 5 August:

Annagh United v Dundela

Ards v Newington

Ballyclare Comrades v Bangor

Dergview v Portadown

HW Welders v Ballinamallard United