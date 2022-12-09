A NIFL Competitions Committee statement confirmed the decision to strip the Ports of Sunday’s crucial 3-1 victory over Newry City following an investigation into the teamsheet process.

The issue relates to a late change to the Portadown starting line-up originally submitted before the NIFL deadline. Alberto Balde was replaced post-deadline on the teamsheet starting side by Leo Donnellan, with the former then introduced as a substitute.

Following the investigation, Portadown have been found in breach of Rule 20(h) of the NIFL Premiership Rules 2022/23, which states as follows: “Should any nominated player or substitute sustain an injury or become otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the team sheet to the referee and before the kick-off he may be replaced provided that the referee and the opposing club are informed prior to kick-off”.

Alberto Balde on show this season for Portadown in the Danske Bank Premiership

A Portadown statement in response to the NIFL ruling confirmed plans to appeal: “This afternoon, Portadown FC were shocked to have received notification from NIFL that we will lose the 3 points earned on Sunday 4th December. We intend to appeal this decision immediately as we believe the correct procedures were followed throughout. We will keep our supporters, who have given the club great backing in tough times recently, updated as much as we will be allowed. Until the appeal process has been heard, the club will not be issuing any further comment on the matter”.

Portadown now sit without a win after 18 top-flight Irish League fixtures.

