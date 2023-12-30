Portadown have made a significant early move ahead of the January transfer window opening on Monday by acquiring the Championship’s top goalscorer Zach Barr.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old only made the move to Newington from Premier Intermediate League outfit Ballymacash Rangers this summer, but his return of 14 league goals in 18 matches attracted interest in the striker and Portadown have won the race for his signature.

Barr kicked off the 2023/24 season by netting against Ards and followed it up with a hat-trick in Newington’s 3-1 August victory over current high-flyers Institute as they topped the table in the campaign’s early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His arrival at Shamrock Park adds further firepower to a squad that already includes the likes of Paul McElroy, who is currently recovering from injury, Coleraine loanee Eamon Ffye (seven league goals) and their current top scorer Ryan Mayse.

Niall Currie welcomes new signing Zach Barr to Portadown. PIC: Portadown FC

"We’re obviously delighted to get Zach on board, especially as he had a couple of offers from Premiership clubs but decided Portadown was the place for him,” said manager Niall Currie. “With the situation we currently find ourselves in we’ve been desperate to find a focal point striker, losing Paul McElroy especially means we’ve been left very short and have had to players out of position so Zach will come in as that focal point up front that we’ve been desperately searching for.

“He’s the leading scorer in the Championship and is in fantastic form so we hope he embraces the big challenge he faces here and continues to top the goal scoring charts and add to that total while in a Portadown shirt.”

On the move, Barr said: “I’m looking forward to getting started. Portadown is a massive club and I know the expectation that’s required. There’s a massive push now for the next 3/4 months and I hope to continue scoring goals to assist with that push.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad