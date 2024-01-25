Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Add to that the fact the 25-year-old slotted home his penalty in a dramatic Irish Cup shoot-out victory against Carrick Rangers, netted a brace as Niall Currie’s men defeated H&W Welders and scored once again on Tuesday night to help the Ports secure a dominant 5-2 triumph over Dungannon Swifts, it’s fair to say Dobbin has had a major impact.

He joined alongside Zach Barr, TJ Murray, Jack Henderson and Jamie Browne at the start of this month and the quintet have breathed new life into Portadown as they look to challenge on all fronts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having got a first taste of silverware, Dobbin is determined to make sure that isn’t the end of this season’s trophy haul with their ultimate goal remaining Premiership promotion.

Ciaran Dobbin scored to help Portadown lift the Mid-Ulster Cup earlier this week. PIC: Eamonn Shanks

"It has been a decent enough start so far with the Irish Cup, a couple of good games in the league and then winning the Mid-Ulster Cup on Tuesday was great,” he said. “It was a big thing moving to Portadown and I was hoping that I could hit the ground running.

"That's my first senior medal of any sort so it has definitely given me a taste for it, as I'm sure it has done for other lads.

"Winning is definitely a habit and as soon as you get one you want the next to come along as quickly as possible. That's pushed us on and hopefully we can go on and win at least one more this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tuesday was really nice but we know the fans want a lot more than just the Mid-Ulster Cup. The league is our bread and butter and our main goal is to be back in the Premiership.

"They are a big, big club and the fans deserve to be there. It has been a rocky spell over the last few years but they've stuck by Portadown and seeing them over the last couple of weeks even in the league games there's a big fanbase. They deserve to be back up in the Premiership."

Dobbin will return to Wilgar Park on Saturday to take on his former club Dundela, now hoping to put a significant dent in their Championship title hopes having played an important role in helping put them in a prime position.

The ex-Ballymena United playmaker had spent 18 months with the Duns, working under current Ports boss Currie, and admits it was a tough decision to leave with Stephen Gourley’s men then sitting top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a very difficult decision and I took my time with it,” he added. “I think it was a week after I found out that Portadown were interested that I finally made my mind up and even when I did it was a tough decision.

"Portadown are a big club with a big fanbase and the Tuesday before against Glenavon was a great atmosphere. I wasn't allowed to play because of being cup-tied but even being around it was amazing. It would have been tough to turn down.

"I'm looking forward to the match. I'm sure I'll get some stick but that's all part and parcel of football and to be expected! Any of them that are giving me stick I'll happily go into the social club after and have a pint and chat with them.